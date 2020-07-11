Apartment List
/
VA
/
hampton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:18 AM

207 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hampton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Roads Center
1 Meadow Ln
1 Meadow Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2249 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home on a corner lot offering 2,249 square feet of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
21 Lavender Trace
21 Lavender Trace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
21 Lavender Trace Available 08/08/20 3 BR 2.5 BA House - SPACIOUS, WELL MAINTAINED 3BR/2.5BA HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FULL SIZED PANTRY, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***DREAM HOME** 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarfield
1637 Wingfield Drive
1637 Wingfield Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1659 sqft
1637 Wingfield Drive - This two-story home features a spacious front yard and backyard....converted garage can be used as an extra room for entertaining guest. SORRY NO Section 8 .

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
801 Waco Court
801 Waco Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
Adorable two story home with three bedrooms. Large spacious closets in each room. Open living room with fireplace. Great size front and backyard with a deck in the back and front porch. Garage attached. Freshly painted. Truly a must see.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
271 W Gilbert Street
271 West Gilbert Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2055 sqft
Gorgeous appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a spacious master suite with jetted tub and balcony to enjoy the summer breeze. Imagine your morning coffee on that balcony! In the winter, warm up in the living room next to the gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
918 W Queen Street
918 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
207 Settlers Landing Road
207 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH 2 STORY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN HAMPTON, OFF STREET PARKING.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
520 Clear Stream Lane
520 Clear Stream Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1818 sqft
3 story townhome centrally located near shoppingm restaurants, I-64. First floor bedroom, second floor opens to living room, dining room & kitchen. Through kitchen steps out onto spacious deck.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
121 Marcella Road
121 Marcella Road, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2060 sqft
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in Hampton, VA? This tri-level home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space. There is a huge master bedroom downstairs with a full bath. The utility room is located there as well and has tons of storage.

1 of 6

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
433 Seaboard Avenue
433 Seaboard Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Driveway and street for parking. Utility room off the rear of the house. Conveniently located near interstates and military bases.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Wythe
804 Ridgeway Avenue
804 Ridgeway Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
974 sqft
Lovely Ranch style home. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with Great room, Kitchen and Laundry room. This home has hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen ad upgraded appliances. It's worth your time to take a look.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.

1 of 31

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
307 Fountain Way
307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1583 sqft
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Wythe
222 Hollywood Avenue
222 Hollywood Avenue, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Single Family, 2 Story, 1784 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
619 Houston Avenue
619 Houston Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1229 sqft
Lovely brick ranch with open flowing interior, large privacy fenced back yard and updated kitchen featuring updated counter tops, ceramic tile floor double wide refrigerator, built-in microwave.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
17 PALMERSTON Drive
17 Palmerston Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
Vacant. Very nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Townhome located on a private street with 2 designated parking spaces directly in front of home. Recent new carpet and paint . Large master suite with plenty of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pheobus
1314 Colebrook Drive
1314 Colebrook Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Featuring a Great Room with Carpet and Eat-In Kitchen with vinyl flooring. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have hardwood floors.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
17 Southall Landing
17 Southall Landings, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2744 sqft
Come and check out this beautifully updated and modern 4 bedroom home nestled in the neighborhood of Southall Landing!! This home features a lovely lake view from your back porch, first floor master suite with walk in closet, updated kitchen,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarfield
1639 Briarfield Road
1639 Briarfield Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1765 sqft
1639 Briarfield Road Available 10/09/20 1639 Briafield Road, Hampton, Va. - Three bedrooms home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen. Living room, dining area, and large family room. Cover back deck. You will have access to one of the garages.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
366 N 1st Street
366 North 1st Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath 2 half baths, gate access to the beach.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
1810 Mehrens Ct
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1810 Mehrens Ct Available 08/10/20 Great 3 bedroom Hampton Home - Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon! (RLNE5925165)
City Guide for Hampton, VA

In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hampton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hampton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHampton 3 BedroomsHampton Accessible ApartmentsHampton Apartments under $700Hampton Apartments under $800
Hampton Apartments with BalconyHampton Apartments with GarageHampton Apartments with GymHampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHampton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHampton Apartments with ParkingHampton Apartments with Pool
Hampton Apartments with Washer-DryerHampton Cheap PlacesHampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Furnished ApartmentsHampton Luxury PlacesHampton Pet Friendly PlacesHampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School