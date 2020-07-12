Apartment List
/
VA
/
hampton
/
buckroe beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

248 Apartments for rent in Buckroe Beach, Hampton, VA

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1 Farrington Dr
1 Farrington Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovation now completed - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and updated. Open floor plan. Central heat and air. Laundry room with hook-ups. Fenced front and back yard. Storage shed and swing set.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 Grove Street
720 Grove Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
720 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area - Home in the Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
161 Atlantic Avenue
161 Atlantic Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3rd story condo located in Mill Creek. This condo features 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms and a large, open living area. A covered deck is a great place to enjoy the GORGEOUS view of Mill Creek and Fort Monroe.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Lavender Trace
21 Lavender Trace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
21 Lavender Trace Available 08/08/20 3 BR 2.5 BA House - SPACIOUS, WELL MAINTAINED 3BR/2.5BA HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FULL SIZED PANTRY, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
TENTATIVE RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: JUNE 26th!!! ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
120 Loch Circle
120 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1421 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Granite countertops and upgraded bathroom, kitchen and newer windows. A must see. Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator. Section 8 Allowed.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2007 Somerville
2007 Somerville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1Bath single family home centrally located in the Fordham section of Hampton, VA. Nicely refreshed & clean. This home features a semi-opened Living Room & Kitchen along with a separate room for dining or family.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
433 Seaboard Avenue
433 Seaboard Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Driveway and street for parking. Utility room off the rear of the house. Conveniently located near interstates and military bases.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
366 N 1st Street
366 North 1st Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath 2 half baths, gate access to the beach.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1810 Mehrens Ct
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1810 Mehrens Ct Available 08/10/20 Great 3 bedroom Hampton Home - Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon! (RLNE5925165)
Results within 1 mile of Buckroe Beach
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
313 Silver Isles Blvd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautifully landscaped community is located in one of Hampton's oldest and most charming neighborhoods. You'll love our great location, which is only a few minutes from the beach. Living at Fox Hill will make your morning commute to Langley, Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Caisson Crossing
213 Caisson Crossing, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1865 sqft
213 Caisson Crossing Available 08/03/20 213 Caisson Crossing - Great established neighborhood; close to base, shopping, major restaurants, schools. Wonderful fenced yard. Many upgrades throughout the home. Open, bright with good flow between rooms.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 Bonneville Drive
16 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Relax in the backyard oasis at this gorgeouse home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! With a beautiful deck, childrens swing set and separate terrace area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
801 Waco Court
801 Waco Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
Adorable two story home with three bedrooms. Large spacious closets in each room. Open living room with fireplace. Great size front and backyard with a deck in the back and front porch. Garage attached. Freshly painted. Truly a must see.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2279 sqft
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
619 Houston Avenue
619 Houston Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1229 sqft
Lovely brick ranch with open flowing interior, large privacy fenced back yard and updated kitchen featuring updated counter tops, ceramic tile floor double wide refrigerator, built-in microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Sharon Bass Drive
19 Sharon Bass Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
19 Sharon Bass Drive Available 08/20/20 - Delightful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1314 Colebrook Drive
1314 Colebrook Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Featuring a Great Room with Carpet and Eat-In Kitchen with vinyl flooring. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
19 Bonneville Drive
19 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1856 sqft
Rancher in Fox Hill with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms offering 1,856 square ft of living space. Gas heat, central air. Stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator provided. No pets please. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
17 Southall Landing
17 Southall Landings, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2744 sqft
Come and check out this beautifully updated and modern 4 bedroom home nestled in the neighborhood of Southall Landing!! This home features a lovely lake view from your back porch, first floor master suite with walk in closet, updated kitchen,

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
117 Primrose Ave
117 Primrose Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
107 Primrose Ave, Hampton Va. - Three bedrrom home with two full baths. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925462)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
109 East Sherwood Avenue
109 East Sherwood Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
109 East Sherwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 109 Sherwood Avenue, Hampton Va. - Two bedroom duplex with one full bath all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room and eat in kitchen, Dining Area and sun room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
337 Castlewood Court
337 Castlewood Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Spacious brick ranch on cul de sac in popular Elizabeth Lakes community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, HUGE master suite with double closets. Large living room, eat in kitchen PLUS den with fireplace.

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterWillow Oaks
FarmingtonWytheDowntown Hampton
PheobusFox Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University