125 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with washer-dryer

26 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
19 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
14 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
16 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
7 Units Available
Buckroe Beach
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
17 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
9 Units Available
Coliseum Central
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
111 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
2 Units Available
Wythe
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
4 Units Available
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
2 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
$
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
3 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Wythe
105 Powhatan Parkway
105 Powhatan Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft. Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.

1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.

1 Unit Available
Wythe
3307 Kenmore Dr.
3307 Kenmore Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
3307 Kenmore Dr. Available 09/10/20 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Single Family house with 1,160 Sq.ft. Other Features: Dining Room, Living Room, Wood Fireplace, Wood Flooring, Electric Water Heater & Heat, Central AC.

1 Unit Available
Hampton Roads Center
1 Meadow Ln
1 Meadow Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2249 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home on a corner lot offering 2,249 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***DREAM HOME** 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058.

1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
1563 N King St #109
1563 North King Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - AWESOME 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR RIGHT OUTSIDE LANGLEY AFB. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE AND BALCONY. OPEN DINING AREA. KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER.

1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
28 Gilbert Street East
28 East Gilbert Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Cavalier Court - This adorable two-bedroom, one full bath home features an eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are located on the first floor.

July 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $888 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,068 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,068 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hampton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

