Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Coliseum Central
45 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coliseum Central
18 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Coliseum Central
26 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Coliseum Central
9 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Buckroe Beach
6 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Hampton Roads Center
12 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Pheobus
Contact for Availability
Hampton Harbor
8 Hampton Harbor Ave, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Welcome to Hampton Harbor Apartments our community of spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartments in Hampton, Virginia. You will love coming home to the comfort and convenience of your new Hampton home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
22 Academy Ln
22 Mill Point Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1049 sqft
Sym Eaton - Property Id: 292887 Located in downtown Hampton, Va. Recently updated 2 level condo with SS appliances, hardwood floors in living area, 2 bedrms, 2 bathers, washer and dryer, and off street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
52 Clayton Drive
52 Clayton Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
52 Clayton Drive Available 07/15/20 Cherry Acres 2 bedroom New Kitchen and bath - This home is like new: windows, siding, roof, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, refrigerator, tub and sinks. Front loading washer and dryer, dishwasher included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
11 Mitchell Rd
11 Mitchell Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
744 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Hampton Home - Updates throughout. New appliances, new paint, Washer/ dryer included. Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796974)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Bayview Court^^
1 Bayview Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1208 sqft
2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse - 2BR/2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Pacific Dr
314 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Wow - Just gorgeous! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community just minutes from Interstates, Nasa, Langley AFB, and Peninsula Town Center. Completely renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
72 Madison Chase
72 Madison Chase, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Awesome town home located in the ideal spot in Hampton, VA. Enjoy this unit that is tucked away in the small community of Madison Chase Town Homes. Minutes away from Langley, AFB; NASA and I64.

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
    • While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

