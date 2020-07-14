Hampton Community Townhomes.

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
Deposit: Starts at $300.00 could be higher based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $100 for each additional pet up to 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25 for the 1st pet and $10 for an additional pet up to 2 pets
restrictions: We have strict breed restrictions.
Parking Details: We have off site parking for our residents and their guests. Decals are required for our residents and guests require parking passes that are issued at the office during office hours.
Storage Details: Each home has generous closet space.