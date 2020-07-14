All apartments in Hampton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Hampton Community Townhomes

2002 Seldendale Dr · (757) 932-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA 23669
Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2018-D · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 2034-A · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Community Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
Deposit: Starts at $300.00 could be higher based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $100 for each additional pet up to 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25 for the 1st pet and $10 for an additional pet up to 2 pets
restrictions: We have strict breed restrictions.
Parking Details: We have off site parking for our residents and their guests. Decals are required for our residents and guests require parking passes that are issued at the office during office hours.
Storage Details: Each home has generous closet space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hampton Community Townhomes have any available units?
Hampton Community Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Community Townhomes have?
Some of Hampton Community Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Community Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Community Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Community Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Community Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Community Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Community Townhomes offers parking.
Does Hampton Community Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Community Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Community Townhomes have a pool?
No, Hampton Community Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Community Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Hampton Community Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Community Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Community Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

