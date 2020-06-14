Apartment List
/
VA
/
hampton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Coliseum Central
23 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Coliseum Central
7 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Buckroe Beach
5 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
713 Downing Street
713 Downing Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Updated 3 Bed and 1 Bath - Perfect home for low maintenance tenant with yard maintenance included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
22 Academy Ln
22 Mill Point Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1049 sqft
Sym Eaton - Property Id: 292887 Located in downtown Hampton, Va. Recently updated 2 level condo with SS appliances, hardwood floors in living area, 2 bedrms, 2 bathers, washer and dryer, and off street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
52 Clayton Drive
52 Clayton Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
52 Clayton Drive Available 07/15/20 Cherry Acres 2 bedroom New Kitchen and bath - This home is like new: windows, siding, roof, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, refrigerator, tub and sinks. Front loading washer and dryer, dishwasher included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
105 Powhatan Parkway
105 Powhatan Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft. Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
105 Seminary Ridge
105 Seminary Ridge, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
128 Pine Creek Drive
128 Pine Creek Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2508 sqft
128 Pine Creek Drive Available 08/31/20 128 Pine Creek Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - Spacious home in desirable Fox Hill. Large rooms, open family room / kitchen / eat-in area. Stainless steel appliances, built-in desk in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
168 Corwin Circle
168 Corwin Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1341 sqft
Spacious end unit townhouse with newer laminate flooring throughout most areas. Great room with wood burning fireplace and manufactured hardwood flooring. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bay and pantry. First floor utility closet with washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Farmington
1 Unit Available
116 Benjamin Terrace Drive
116 Benjamin Terrace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This Property has just been Upgraded with Laminate hardwood flooring down stairs. The Property has just been freshly painted. The property has a very nice yard with a patio deck in the Back and a Storage Shed. The Back yard is fenced.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
5 Plaza Drive
5 Plaza Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is conveniently located near Langley AFB in a quiet neighborhood in Hampton. It features beautiful hardwood floors, energy- efficient windows, newer roof and an enormous finished bonus room upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Fountain Way
314 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
New neighborhood centrally located in the heart of Hampton. Home features wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, 1 car garage, decks off living room and master bedroom. Basic cable & trash included in rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
329 Chapel Street
329 Chapel Street, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
14 Bonneville Drive
14 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4 BEDROOM BRICK RANCHER IN THE HEART OF FOX HILL, OFF BEACH ROAD. JUNE MOVE IN. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. ATTACHED GARAGE. PULL DOWN STAIRWAY OVER GARAGE FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
10 Bonaire Drive
10 Bonaire Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1105 sqft
This home offers so many features. Wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, 1 car attached garage plus an over sized 2 car detached garage, huge deck that is great for entertaining. Available now.
City Guide for Hampton, VA

In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hampton, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHampton 3 BedroomsHampton Accessible ApartmentsHampton Apartments under $700Hampton Apartments under $800
Hampton Apartments with BalconyHampton Apartments with GarageHampton Apartments with GymHampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHampton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHampton Apartments with ParkingHampton Apartments with Pool
Hampton Apartments with Washer-DryerHampton Cheap PlacesHampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Furnished ApartmentsHampton Luxury PlacesHampton Pet Friendly PlacesHampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School