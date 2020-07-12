/
pheobus
311 Apartments for rent in Pheobus, Hampton, VA
1314 Colebrook Drive
1314 Colebrook Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Featuring a Great Room with Carpet and Eat-In Kitchen with vinyl flooring. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have hardwood floors.
117 Primrose Ave
117 Primrose Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
107 Primrose Ave, Hampton Va. - Three bedrrom home with two full baths. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925462)
109 East Sherwood Avenue
109 East Sherwood Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
109 East Sherwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 109 Sherwood Avenue, Hampton Va. - Two bedroom duplex with one full bath all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room and eat in kitchen, Dining Area and sun room.
Results within 1 mile of Pheobus
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
1 Farrington Dr
1 Farrington Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovation now completed - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and updated. Open floor plan. Central heat and air. Laundry room with hook-ups. Fenced front and back yard. Storage shed and swing set.
720 Grove Street
720 Grove Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
720 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area - Home in the Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area.
161 Atlantic Avenue
161 Atlantic Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3rd story condo located in Mill Creek. This condo features 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms and a large, open living area. A covered deck is a great place to enjoy the GORGEOUS view of Mill Creek and Fort Monroe.
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
TENTATIVE RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: JUNE 26th!!! ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.
120 Loch Circle
120 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1421 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Granite countertops and upgraded bathroom, kitchen and newer windows. A must see. Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator. Section 8 Allowed.
31 Saxony Place
31 Saxony Place, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1314 sqft
Large End Unit Townhome in Gated Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit has a large Great Room with Laminate Wood Style Floors and an eat-in kitchen. Located off North King St.
207 Settlers Landing Road
207 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH 2 STORY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN HAMPTON, OFF STREET PARKING.
2007 Somerville
2007 Somerville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1Bath single family home centrally located in the Fordham section of Hampton, VA. Nicely refreshed & clean. This home features a semi-opened Living Room & Kitchen along with a separate room for dining or family.
11 Mitchell Rd
11 Mitchell Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
744 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Hampton Home - Updates throughout. New appliances, new paint, Washer/ dryer included. Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796974)
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2279 sqft
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures.
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!
152 Eberly Terrace
152 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1185 sqft
152 Eberly Terrace Hampton, VA 23669 - Remodeled townhome, 2-bedrooms, 1.5-baths. Great waterview No Pets Allowed (RLNE3841311)
122 Eberly Terrace
122 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Spacious end unit townhouse - This very spacious townhouse is available now. The new kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops and updated appliances along with an open floor plan. The home has fresh paint, carpet and ceramic tile.
1810 Mehrens Ct
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1810 Mehrens Ct Available 08/10/20 Great 3 bedroom Hampton Home - Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon! (RLNE5925165)
337 Castlewood Court
337 Castlewood Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Spacious brick ranch on cul de sac in popular Elizabeth Lakes community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, HUGE master suite with double closets. Large living room, eat in kitchen PLUS den with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Pheobus
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.