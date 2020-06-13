Apartment List
/
VA
/
hampton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Coliseum Central
10 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coliseum Central
18 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,154
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Buckroe Beach
6 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Pheobus
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Phoebus
151 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Woodlands Golf Course. Elegant yet modern apartments fully fitted out with in-unit laundry facilities, balconies and fireplaces. Tenants have access to an on-site gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Pheobus
Contact for Availability
Hampton Harbor
8 Hampton Harbor Ave, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Welcome to Hampton Harbor Apartments our community of spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartments in Hampton, Virginia. You will love coming home to the comfort and convenience of your new Hampton home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
TENTATIVE RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: JUNE 2020 ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
72 Madison Chase
72 Madison Chase, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Awesome town home located in the ideal spot in Hampton, VA. Enjoy this unit that is tucked away in the small community of Madison Chase Town Homes. Minutes away from Langley, AFB; NASA and I64.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 Albany Drive
249 Albany Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2804 sqft
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL IN HAMPTON! - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Bayview Court^^
1 Bayview Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1208 sqft
2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse - 2BR/2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM.
City Guide for Hampton, VA

In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hampton, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hampton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHampton 3 BedroomsHampton Accessible ApartmentsHampton Apartments under $700Hampton Apartments under $800
Hampton Apartments with BalconyHampton Apartments with GarageHampton Apartments with GymHampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHampton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHampton Apartments with ParkingHampton Apartments with Pool
Hampton Apartments with Washer-DryerHampton Cheap PlacesHampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Furnished ApartmentsHampton Luxury PlacesHampton Pet Friendly PlacesHampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School