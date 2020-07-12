/
137 Apartments for rent in Farmington, Hampton, VA
15 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
1 Unit Available
66 Cline Dr
66 Cline Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home with 1,800 Square Feet. Living room, Den with Fireplace, Newly Remodeled Large Kitchen with Separate Formal Dining Room. Features: Fresh Paint, New Granite, New Bathroom Vanities and Light Fixtures, New L.V.T.
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)
1 Unit Available
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
5 Salt Marsh Quay
5 Salt Marsh Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL !!! $400 a Week! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Townhouse, 2 Story Fully furnished town home for corporate or short term rentals, cable and WiFi. Appliances include Electric Range, Refrigerator, Stove. Fenced in patio area.
1 Unit Available
87 Emeraude Plage Unit B
87 Emeraude Plage, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1013 sqft
87 Emeraude Plage Unit B Available 08/07/20 87 Emeraude Plage Unit B Hampton, VA 23666 - Recently remodeled, granite countertops, pantry in kitchen, ceiling fans in both bedrooms & living room. 2-bathrooms. Washer and dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
14 Units Available
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
6 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
8 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
1 Unit Available
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
5 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1270 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-534-7877
1 Unit Available
253 Robinson Drive
253 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1047 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME, FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, CONVERTED GARAGE THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM OR GAME ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE INTERSTATE, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT.
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.
1 Unit Available
154 Hemisphere Circle
154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1917 sqft
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier.
1 Unit Available
208 Mayberry Ct
208 Mayberry Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built in 2016, with foyer, breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath, recessed lighting, tile floor in master bath, gas fireplace, fenced backyard and much more.