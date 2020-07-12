/
/
/
downtown hampton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Downtown Hampton, Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
31 Saxony Place
31 Saxony Place, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1314 sqft
Large End Unit Townhome in Gated Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit has a large Great Room with Laminate Wood Style Floors and an eat-in kitchen. Located off North King St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
918 W Queen Street
918 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
207 Settlers Landing Road
207 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH 2 STORY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN HAMPTON, OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
152 Eberly Terrace
152 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1185 sqft
152 Eberly Terrace Hampton, VA 23669 - Remodeled townhome, 2-bedrooms, 1.5-baths. Great waterview No Pets Allowed (RLNE3841311)
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
122 Eberly Terrace
122 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Spacious end unit townhouse - This very spacious townhouse is available now. The new kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops and updated appliances along with an open floor plan. The home has fresh paint, carpet and ceramic tile.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
17 PALMERSTON Drive
17 Palmerston Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
Vacant. Very nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Townhome located on a private street with 2 designated parking spaces directly in front of home. Recent new carpet and paint . Large master suite with plenty of closet space.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
455 England Avenue
455 England Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
Updated non-smoking 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Bonus second floor room can be office or 4th bedroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. Modern appliances and decor. Close to city center.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Hampton
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3307 Kenmore Dr.
3307 Kenmore Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
3307 Kenmore Dr. Available 09/10/20 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Single Family house with 1,160 Sq.ft. Other Features: Dining Room, Living Room, Wood Fireplace, Wood Flooring, Electric Water Heater & Heat, Central AC.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
271 W Gilbert Street
271 West Gilbert Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2055 sqft
Gorgeous appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a spacious master suite with jetted tub and balcony to enjoy the summer breeze. Imagine your morning coffee on that balcony! In the winter, warm up in the living room next to the gas fireplace.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Mitchell Rd
11 Mitchell Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
744 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Hampton Home - Updates throughout. New appliances, new paint, Washer/ dryer included. Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796974)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3205 Kenmore Drive
3205 Kenmore Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
950 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL!!! $345.00 Per Week WEEKLY RENTAL $345 per week First Floor Duplex with lots of Charm in Olde Wythe..
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
520 Clear Stream Lane
520 Clear Stream Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1818 sqft
3 story townhome centrally located near shoppingm restaurants, I-64. First floor bedroom, second floor opens to living room, dining room & kitchen. Through kitchen steps out onto spacious deck.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2279 sqft
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures.
1 of 6
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
804 Ridgeway Avenue
804 Ridgeway Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
974 sqft
Lovely Ranch style home. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with Great room, Kitchen and Laundry room. This home has hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen ad upgraded appliances. It's worth your time to take a look.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.
1 of 31
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
307 Fountain Way
307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1583 sqft
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/