Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with pool

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
110 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
23 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
4 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1270 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
16 Bonneville Drive
16 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Relax in the backyard oasis at this gorgeouse home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! With a beautiful deck, childrens swing set and separate terrace area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
520 Clear Stream Lane
520 Clear Stream Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1818 sqft
3 story townhome centrally located near shoppingm restaurants, I-64. First floor bedroom, second floor opens to living room, dining room & kitchen. Through kitchen steps out onto spacious deck.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.

1 of 31

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
307 Fountain Way
307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1583 sqft
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
1810 Mehrens Ct
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1810 Mehrens Ct Available 08/10/20 Great 3 bedroom Hampton Home - Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon! (RLNE5925165)
Results within 1 mile of Hampton
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 2 at 09:34am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
505 Wrought Iron Bnd.
505 Wrought Iron Bend, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Located in Coventry within walking distance to elementary school, pool, parks, walking trails and HOA covered by the owner which includes memberships to the pool and parks.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheffield Lane
202 Sheffield Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1651 sqft
202 Sheffield Lane Available 08/10/20 202 Sheffield Lane Yorktown, VA 23693 - This three-bedroom, two-bath single family home in Yorkshire Downs features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck and a two car

July 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $888 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,068 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,068 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hampton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

