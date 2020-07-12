/
/
/
willow oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
228 Apartments for rent in Willow Oaks, Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Caisson Crossing
213 Caisson Crossing, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1865 sqft
213 Caisson Crossing Available 08/03/20 213 Caisson Crossing - Great established neighborhood; close to base, shopping, major restaurants, schools. Wonderful fenced yard. Many upgrades throughout the home. Open, bright with good flow between rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Westphal Drive
9 Westphal Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
9 Westphal Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Section 8 accepted. For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100. (RLNE5840302)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1563 N King St #109
1563 North King Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - AWESOME 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR RIGHT OUTSIDE LANGLEY AFB. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE AND BALCONY. OPEN DINING AREA. KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
271 W Gilbert Street
271 West Gilbert Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2055 sqft
Gorgeous appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a spacious master suite with jetted tub and balcony to enjoy the summer breeze. Imagine your morning coffee on that balcony! In the winter, warm up in the living room next to the gas fireplace.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Mitchell Rd
11 Mitchell Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
744 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Hampton Home - Updates throughout. New appliances, new paint, Washer/ dryer included. Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796974)
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
323 Wilderness Road
323 Wilderness Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1676 sqft
Exquisitely maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home situated minutes from Langley AFB. This home features a beautifully manicured fenced back yard and the front porch overlooks a large manicured front yard.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2279 sqft
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures.
1 of 6
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!
1 of 1
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
113-H Roane Drive
113 Roane Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
2ND FLOOR CONDO - 2nd floor condo minutes to Langley AFB. Open floor plan, large living room w/vaulted ceiling. All appliances included, balcony, storage closet. Convenient to shopping, schools, and interstate access. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
337 Castlewood Court
337 Castlewood Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Spacious brick ranch on cul de sac in popular Elizabeth Lakes community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, HUGE master suite with double closets. Large living room, eat in kitchen PLUS den with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Oaks
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1 Farrington Dr
1 Farrington Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovation now completed - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and updated. Open floor plan. Central heat and air. Laundry room with hook-ups. Fenced front and back yard. Storage shed and swing set.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court Available 11/10/20 Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Lavender Trace
21 Lavender Trace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
21 Lavender Trace Available 08/08/20 3 BR 2.5 BA House - SPACIOUS, WELL MAINTAINED 3BR/2.5BA HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FULL SIZED PANTRY, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
TENTATIVE RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: JUNE 26th!!! ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
120 Loch Circle
120 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1421 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Granite countertops and upgraded bathroom, kitchen and newer windows. A must see. Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator. Section 8 Allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
801 Waco Court
801 Waco Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
Adorable two story home with three bedrooms. Large spacious closets in each room. Open living room with fireplace. Great size front and backyard with a deck in the back and front porch. Garage attached. Freshly painted. Truly a must see.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
31 Saxony Place
31 Saxony Place, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1314 sqft
Large End Unit Townhome in Gated Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit has a large Great Room with Laminate Wood Style Floors and an eat-in kitchen. Located off North King St.