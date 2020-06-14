Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with garage

Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Coliseum Central
43 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Buckroe Beach
7 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Coliseum Central
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Coliseum Central
7 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
72 Madison Chase
72 Madison Chase, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Awesome town home located in the ideal spot in Hampton, VA. Enjoy this unit that is tucked away in the small community of Madison Chase Town Homes. Minutes away from Langley, AFB; NASA and I64.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
105 Seminary Ridge
105 Seminary Ridge, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
3209 Matoaka Road
3209 Matoaka Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
3209 Matoaka Road Available 08/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home with 2,100 square feet. Spacious 1st Floor Master Bedroom, Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Large Living room, Den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
8 Bohnert Drive
8 Bohnert Drive, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2986 sqft
Beautiful 5BR, 2.5BA Single Family Home in Pinewood Estates - Large, beautiful home in quiet neighborhood, 5 BR, 2.5 BA, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, attached 2-car garage, and nice fenced-in backyard with huge deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1269 sqft
Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer,

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 AlbanyDrive
249 Albany Dr, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2804 sqft
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 Albany Drive
249 Albany Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2804 sqft
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
5 Plaza Drive
5 Plaza Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is conveniently located near Langley AFB in a quiet neighborhood in Hampton. It features beautiful hardwood floors, energy- efficient windows, newer roof and an enormous finished bonus room upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Fountain Way
314 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
New neighborhood centrally located in the heart of Hampton. Home features wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, 1 car garage, decks off living room and master bedroom. Basic cable & trash included in rent.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
41 Locksley Drive
41 Locksley Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Spacious distinguished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Over 2,277 sq ft of living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
2 Delmont Court
2 Delmont Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1359 sqft
Three bedroom home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen, dining area, great room with wood burning fireplace. One car garage, Fence in back yard. Master bedroom has a full bath, ceiling fan. Located in the N Hampton section of Hampton.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
329 Chapel Street
329 Chapel Street, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
14 Bonneville Drive
14 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4 BEDROOM BRICK RANCHER IN THE HEART OF FOX HILL, OFF BEACH ROAD. JUNE MOVE IN. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. ATTACHED GARAGE. PULL DOWN STAIRWAY OVER GARAGE FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
308 Deaton Drive
308 Deaton Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a charming neighborhood. Located near military bases, shopping and Hwy 64.
City Guide for Hampton, VA

In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hampton, VA

Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

