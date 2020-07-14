All apartments in Hampton
Signature Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Signature Place

101 Signature Way · (757) 304-8685
Location

101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Same great location- new renovation! You'll love where we are located- moments from Langley AFB, the shipyard, I-64, and all the shopping and dining of Peninsula Town Center. Now come check out our updated community. We have a fresh new clubhouse with brand new fitness equipment for you and space for you to enjoy! Our courtyard is newly updated with a cozy firepit and new seating area, plus our outdoor kitchen for you to prep and cook. Inside our spacious and well-laid out floor plans, you will find new LVT floors on the first floor and soft, comfy carpet on the second and third floor. Select apartments offer granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (1 spot). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature Place have any available units?
Signature Place has 3 units available starting at $1,102 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature Place have?
Some of Signature Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature Place currently offering any rent specials?
Signature Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature Place is pet friendly.
Does Signature Place offer parking?
Yes, Signature Place offers parking.
Does Signature Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Signature Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature Place have a pool?
Yes, Signature Place has a pool.
Does Signature Place have accessible units?
No, Signature Place does not have accessible units.
Does Signature Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature Place has units with dishwashers.
