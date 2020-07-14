Signature Place

Amenities
Same great location- new renovation! You'll love where we are located- moments from Langley AFB, the shipyard, I-64, and all the shopping and dining of Peninsula Town Center. Now come check out our updated community. We have a fresh new clubhouse with brand new fitness equipment for you and space for you to enjoy! Our courtyard is newly updated with a cozy firepit and new seating area, plus our outdoor kitchen for you to prep and cook. Inside our spacious and well-laid out floor plans, you will find new LVT floors on the first floor and soft, comfy carpet on the second and third floor. Select apartments offer granite countertops.