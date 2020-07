Monticello at Town Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge 24hr gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar dog park guest suite hot tub internet access new construction package receiving yoga

Located in the heart of Hampton Roads... You'll find our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. We've covered all the details- meticulous design, award-winning concierge services, resort-style pool, high-tech fitness and game areas and a truly maintenance-free lifestyle. With the bustling Peninsula Town Center right at your doorstep, enjoy a leisurely stroll to your favorite shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, or take advantage of cultural and historic opportunities- only a short drive away. Cut your commute time in half when you travel just minutes to work at Langley AFB or Newport News Shipyard. And don't forget, our community bicycles are great fun for exploring your surroundings. Without leaving our community... Find your perfect sweat style inside our state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater and resistance training, soak up social time with friends over cocktails and dinner in your new chef-caliber kitchen and spend your summers kicked back ...