Last updated June 13 2020

191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Buckroe Beach
6 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1435 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1353 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 AlbanyDrive
249 Albany Dr, Hampton, VA
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 Albany Drive
249 Albany Drive, Hampton, VA
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
713 Downing Street
713 Downing Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Updated 3 Bed and 1 Bath - Perfect home for low maintenance tenant with yard maintenance included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheobus
1 Unit Available
143 W. Cummings Avenue
143 West Cummings Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Adorable Ranch - This home has hardwoods through out, fresh paint, huge eat in kitchen with newer appliances, central heat and air, washer/dryer in home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL IN HAMPTON! - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
105 Powhatan Parkway
105 Powhatan Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft. Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
105 Seminary Ridge
105 Seminary Ridge, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive Available 06/16/20 70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
3209 Matoaka Road
3209 Matoaka Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
3209 Matoaka Road Available 08/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home with 2,100 square feet. Spacious 1st Floor Master Bedroom, Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Large Living room, Den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
8 Bohnert Drive
8 Bohnert Drive, Hampton, VA
Beautiful 5BR, 2.5BA Single Family Home in Pinewood Estates - Large, beautiful home in quiet neighborhood, 5 BR, 2.5 BA, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, attached 2-car garage, and nice fenced-in backyard with huge deck.

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
    • While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

