Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage guest suite internet access new construction package receiving

Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home. Within walking distance to all your favorites, including Target and the Hampton Coliseum, Axis at PTC in Hampton VA is a unique, conveniently located community focused on providing our residents with a one-of-a-kind lifestyle. Features include Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Modern Cabinetry, Pearl White Tile BackSplash, Vinyl Plank Flooring, Reset Lighting, and Floor to Ceiling Windows. Call us today.