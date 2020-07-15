17 Studio Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

AL
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
109 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Hudson Terrace
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
803 West 47th Street
803 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$850
354 sqft
Looking for 3 month lease with tenant The bamboo flooring in the main living area beautifully compliments a variety of decor tastes.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,190
630 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
544 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,145
472 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:05 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
547 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Greenwood
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
12680 McManus Boulevard - Event Center
12680 Mcmanus Boulevard, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,500
1568 sqft
This building is subdivided into 4 separate spaces. 1,568 square feet of open space is available for lease. The space is carpeted and has an access door separate from the rest of the building.
Rent Report
Hampton

July 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $888 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,068 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,068 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hampton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

