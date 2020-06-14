83 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Coliseum Central
43 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Coliseum Central
23 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Coliseum Central
7 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Pheobus
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Phoebus
151 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Woodlands Golf Course. Elegant yet modern apartments fully fitted out with in-unit laundry facilities, balconies and fireplaces. Tenants have access to an on-site gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Fountain Way
314 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
New neighborhood centrally located in the heart of Hampton. Home features wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, 1 car garage, decks off living room and master bedroom. Basic cable & trash included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
131 Harris Creek Road
131 Harris Creek Road, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1636 sqft
NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, CARPET, TILE, PAINT, LIGHTING AND MORE!! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
204 Mainsail Drive
204 Mainsail Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
Desirable, Quiet, Gated Community, Southall Landing. Updated two (2) master suites (2) bath condo. Updates throughout this beautiful unit on the second floor. Walking distance to the marina with water views, breathtaking scenery all day long.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
16 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
City Guide for Hampton, VA

In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hampton, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hampton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

