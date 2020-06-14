102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Farmington
17 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Coliseum Central
43 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Coliseum Central
23 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
915 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Pheobus
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Phoebus
151 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
Situated just minutes from The Woodlands Golf Course. Elegant yet modern apartments fully fitted out with in-unit laundry facilities, balconies and fireplaces. Tenants have access to an on-site gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Coliseum Central
7 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
796 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
36 Pacific Drive
36 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of Hampton. The unit has an open living / Dining area with a pass-through from the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
329 Chapel Street
329 Chapel Street, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
856 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
216 Pacific Drive
216 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
376 sqft
2nd floor studio condo unit. Assigned/reserved parking. Gated community with clubhouse, playgrounds, pool, security, and ground maintenance. Central location to Joint Base Langley, shopping, schools, I-64, hospitals, walking trails and much more!
Results within 1 mile of Hampton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$889
850 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-589-1842
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Palmer
22 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
16 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
Suburban
25 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
848 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
    • While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

