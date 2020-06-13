Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

422 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct
10023 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5693 sqft
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 5BR 4.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10104 Galsworthy Place
10104 Galsworthy Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1795 sqft
Spacious Townhome, Updated Throughout! - Spacious townhome in fantastic location! Beautifully updated throughout. Large updated kitchen with breakfast room, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10000 Avenel Farm Drive
10000 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
8000 sqft
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7401 Westlake Ter #712
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Large 2BR, 2BA Bethesda Condo - Minutes from Everywhere you want to be! - Welcome Home to your beautiful, nicely updated end unit condo in the luxury Chelsea Tower Condominiums in Bethesda! This spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo features a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12331 Overpond Way
12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5800 sqft
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2460 sqft
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8626 BUNNELL DRIVE
8626 Bunnell Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2298 sqft
Well maintained, lovingly cared for home. Bright table space kitchen w/ 2 skylights, lovely light wood cabinets & Corian counter tops. Beautiful hardwoods. Ceramic tile in foyer. Owner's bedroom has walk-in closet,full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE
9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,200
4742 sqft
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8210 TUCKERMAN LANE
8210 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
550 sqft
Cozy two bedroom suite with one bathroom, laundry in unit. Separate from Landlord's living area. Less than 600SF so good for a small family. Rent includes all utilities, internet, etc. Plenty of parking. Great school district.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11828 SMOKETREE RD
11828 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful home located in the very desirable Regency Estate community and prestigious Churchill school district.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11701 SMOKETREE RD
11701 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Spacious and Clean! This split level has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The Main level includes the Kitchen/Dining room space that opens to the backyard deck and a Living Room. The top level has all 4 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
874 sqft
NOW VACANT! Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11801 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11801 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
Corner lot, driveway entrance on Fontaine St. Lots of space in this 3br 2.5 bath home on large lot. Fully finished basement. New carpet, fresh paint. large eat-in kitchen. Deck off of family room. Long driveway with lots of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE
10843 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2165 sqft
Tenant occupied until the end of June. Schedule showing online with 1 day Advance notice required so the tenant will be home for showing. All visitors must wear masks, shoe covers and follow COVID guideline while touring this property.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7507 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1890 sqft
3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7603 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1890 sqft
Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc..

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11514 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2394 sqft
Outstanding single family home featuring 6-bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7817 HEATHERTON LN
7817 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious light-filled Town home with Pergo floors on main level, Living room w/access to private fence, rear yard & flagstone patio, separate dining room and 1st. floor powder room. Updated Kitchen with breakfast area and bay window.

Median Rent in Potomac

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Potomac is $3,002, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,468.
Studio
$2,858
1 Bed
$3,002
2 Beds
$3,468
3+ Beds
$4,574
City GuidePotomac
“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).

Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”.

Moving to Potomac

Renting an apartment in Potomac is a great housing option, particularly for those splitting time in between Potomac, 40-minute commuter traffic and D.C. Give yourself plenty of time to scope out the lay of the land in Potomac, and work on those quick decision-making skills as the two percent average vacancy rate makes this one highly sought-after city to live in. Not the best news for people looking to move here (but well worth the wait, if you can make it!), but it is fantastic news for those who are already here (because who doesn’t dream of a stable housing market).

Potomac Neighborhoods

North Potomac: North Potomac is a quaint haven for those who let their sprawling land speak for itself. Finding a rental property in this part of town may be hard to come by (but by no means impossible!) as this area tends to be reserved for the more settled type.

Potomac Village: You’ll be at the center of everything in this contemporary neighborhood. Bustling strip malls and inspiring business centers continue to pop up in this trendy pocket of Potomac. Between the shopping and the food options, your day could only be beat if someone decided to cook you dinner.

Heritage Farm: The Heritage Farm area is home to plenty of green… figuratively and literally. Located close to the Heritage Farm Park, which boasts 30 acres of exploration, this neighborhood is ideal for those that just like to stretch their legs a bit. Tennis, biking, hiking and more are all easily accessible activities for recreation.

How to Live, Potomac-style

Dreaming of Potomac living? Imagine this. You’re 15 miles northwest of D.C., nestled between rolling hills and the beautiful river. Your studio apartment in Potomac Village is within walking distance or a quick drive to shopping outlets, the C and O Canal National Park, and fabulous dining options like the Grilled Oyster Company, Founding Farmers and Sugo Cicchetti. You’ll likely spend your weekends in a series of matches at the local tennis club, enjoying a leisurely horseback ride, or practicing your golf swing at Avenel. The heavy concentration of artistically-minded citizens is inspiration to much of the city’s visual charm, by which you yourself with undoubtedly continue to be inspired. By the time Monday morning rolls around, you’ll be well rested for your 40-minute commute to your office in D.C. (unless you choose to take public transit).

So now, the decision is yours (and if you’re looking to move to Potomac, you’re likely already very good at making decisions). The city looks forward to heralding your arrival!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Potomac?
In Potomac, the median rent is $2,858 for a studio, $3,002 for a 1-bedroom, $3,468 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,574 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Potomac, check out our monthly Potomac Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Potomac?
Some of the colleges located in the Potomac area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Potomac?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Potomac from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

