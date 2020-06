422 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD

Potomac Neighborhoods

North Potomac: North Potomac is a quaint haven for those who let their sprawling land speak for itself. Finding a rental property in this part of town may be hard to come by (but by no means impossible!) as this area tends to be reserved for the more settled type.

Potomac Village: You’ll be at the center of everything in this contemporary neighborhood. Bustling strip malls and inspiring business centers continue to pop up in this trendy pocket of Potomac. Between the shopping and the food options, your day could only be beat if someone decided to cook you dinner.

Heritage Farm: The Heritage Farm area is home to plenty of green… figuratively and literally. Located close to the Heritage Farm Park, which boasts 30 acres of exploration, this neighborhood is ideal for those that just like to stretch their legs a bit. Tennis, biking, hiking and more are all easily accessible activities for recreation.