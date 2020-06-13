422 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD

Moving to Potomac

Renting an apartment in Potomac is a great housing option, particularly for those splitting time in between Potomac, 40-minute commuter traffic and D.C. Give yourself plenty of time to scope out the lay of the land in Potomac, and work on those quick decision-making skills as the two percent average vacancy rate makes this one highly sought-after city to live in. Not the best news for people looking to move here (but well worth the wait, if you can make it!), but it is fantastic news for those who are already here (because who doesn’t dream of a stable housing market).