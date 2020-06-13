151 Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD

Apartment List
📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Hillcrest Heights
24 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3142 Brinkley Rd
3142 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
862 sqft
This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
28 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
3340 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3340 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
783 sqft
Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia.

1 of 5

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Anacostia
3 Units Available
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Old Town North
11 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,001
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1132 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.

Median Rent in Temple Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Temple Hills is $1,334, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,541.
Studio
$1,270
1 Bed
$1,334
2 Beds
$1,541
3+ Beds
$2,033
City GuideTemple Hills
If you end up living in Temple Hills, you'll following the footsteps of some pretty famous former residents! People who once lived in town include columnist Mark Davis, fighter Mike Easton, actor Peter Bergman, baseball player William T. Randall, and football player Julian Peterson.

Temple Hills is a small city in Maryland, but it's also a commuter suburb of Washington D.C. Most people that live here commute into and out of the capital city for work and play. The city was started by Edward Temple, who lived here in the 1860s. Today, the community is a suburban community with tree-lined streets and lots of rental homes, so it's not hard to find apartments here. If you're looking for a quiet suburb of D.C., you might want to consider Temple Hills. Not only does it have great housing, but it also has fun entertainment and amenities, so there's plenty to do when you're bored at home and not in the mood to commute to the nearby big city.

Moving to Temple Hills

When it's time for you to move, your priority should be finding the right home or apartment to live in.

Considerations

When thinking about what kind of rental apartment in Temple Hills you should live in, think about what your priorities are. If you want a house with a lot of brightness, look for one with south facing windows; if you want one with a lot of room, then consider looking for a large home or 3 bedroom apartments. Whatever you value, use that to narrow down potential homes in your search.

The Fun Part

Make appointments to see the houses or two bedroom apartments you are interested in renting. You'll want to see a lot, since it's hard to snag the first apartment or duplex for rent you love! Then, prepare to submit an application for your apartment.

What You'll Need

When preparing your application, you'll want to include things like bank statements, tax returns, and more. You want to be able to prove to your potential landlord that you're going to be able to pay the rent on time, every time, so anything that shows how much you're worth or how much you make make will ensure that your landlord trusts your financial situation. If you have any doubts about your financial abilities, consider renting with a guarantor. A guarantor will guarantee your apartment financially and make sure it's paid for no matter what happens to your finances.

Neighborhoods in Temple Hills

One of the most important steps to finding the right house in a new city is figuring out the right neighborhood for you. The best way to find the right 'hood for you is doing your research. Doing the legwork about the area before you get there for your housing hunt will save you tons of time and energy when you're actually on the ground looking. Think about what's important to you in a neighborhood. Do you like communities? Convenience? Amenities? Whatever it is, use those specifications to narrow down your list of places to see. If you want to know more about what areas in Temple Hills are right for you, check out the list below. It contains helpful information about the different geographic areas within Temple Hills.

Western Temple Hills: Western Temple Hills is considered the most suburban area in town. It's also a quiet and residential part of town, so it's a good place to be if you want a peaceful time when you're not at work or play. The western part of town is also home to Rosecroft Shopping Center, so it's a good place to to be if you love to shop.

Eastern Temple Hills: The eastern part of town is home to Henson Creek Park. It's a good place to live if you like to spend time outside. Also, Henson Creek borders eastern Temple Hills, so if you like water views, this is the place for you.

Living in Temple Hills

If you want to live in a suburb of D.C. that truly feels like suburbia, you're going to want to end up in Temple Hills. Temple Hills has easy access to the big city; hop in the car, and you can be there in only 20 minutes ( the two are only 11 miles apart!) There is also a bus, so you don't even have to have your own set of wheels. If you don't want to leave town, you can have fun right in your own backyard! Temple Hills has lots of stuff to do, including large indoor and outdoor pools, the Temple hills swimming club, the Rosecroft Raceway (which has harness horse racing), as well as the Iverson Mall and Marlow Heights Shopping Centers. If you like dining, there's lots of great dining opportunities in Temple Hills. Enjoy Italian favorite Topolion, steakhouse Fuji Mountain, or seafood specialist Cameron's Seafood Market. Yum!

June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report. Temple Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report. Temple Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temple Hills rents increase sharply over the past month

Temple Hills rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple Hills stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Temple Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temple Hills

    As rents have increased moderately in Temple Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temple Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Temple Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Temple Hills.
    • While Temple Hills' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temple Hills than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Temple Hills?
    In Temple Hills, the median rent is $1,270 for a studio, $1,334 for a 1-bedroom, $1,541 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,033 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Temple Hills, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Temple Hills?
    Some of the colleges located in the Temple Hills area include Washington Adventist University, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Temple Hills?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temple Hills from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

