151 Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD📍
Temple Hills is a small city in Maryland, but it's also a commuter suburb of Washington D.C. Most people that live here commute into and out of the capital city for work and play. The city was started by Edward Temple, who lived here in the 1860s. Today, the community is a suburban community with tree-lined streets and lots of rental homes, so it's not hard to find apartments here. If you're looking for a quiet suburb of D.C., you might want to consider Temple Hills. Not only does it have great housing, but it also has fun entertainment and amenities, so there's plenty to do when you're bored at home and not in the mood to commute to the nearby big city.
When it's time for you to move, your priority should be finding the right home or apartment to live in.
Considerations
When thinking about what kind of rental apartment in Temple Hills you should live in, think about what your priorities are. If you want a house with a lot of brightness, look for one with south facing windows; if you want one with a lot of room, then consider looking for a large home or 3 bedroom apartments. Whatever you value, use that to narrow down potential homes in your search.
The Fun Part
Make appointments to see the houses or two bedroom apartments you are interested in renting. You'll want to see a lot, since it's hard to snag the first apartment or duplex for rent you love! Then, prepare to submit an application for your apartment.
What You'll Need
When preparing your application, you'll want to include things like bank statements, tax returns, and more. You want to be able to prove to your potential landlord that you're going to be able to pay the rent on time, every time, so anything that shows how much you're worth or how much you make make will ensure that your landlord trusts your financial situation. If you have any doubts about your financial abilities, consider renting with a guarantor. A guarantor will guarantee your apartment financially and make sure it's paid for no matter what happens to your finances.
One of the most important steps to finding the right house in a new city is figuring out the right neighborhood for you. The best way to find the right 'hood for you is doing your research. Doing the legwork about the area before you get there for your housing hunt will save you tons of time and energy when you're actually on the ground looking. Think about what's important to you in a neighborhood. Do you like communities? Convenience? Amenities? Whatever it is, use those specifications to narrow down your list of places to see. If you want to know more about what areas in Temple Hills are right for you, check out the list below. It contains helpful information about the different geographic areas within Temple Hills.
Western Temple Hills: Western Temple Hills is considered the most suburban area in town. It's also a quiet and residential part of town, so it's a good place to be if you want a peaceful time when you're not at work or play. The western part of town is also home to Rosecroft Shopping Center, so it's a good place to to be if you love to shop.
Eastern Temple Hills: The eastern part of town is home to Henson Creek Park. It's a good place to live if you like to spend time outside. Also, Henson Creek borders eastern Temple Hills, so if you like water views, this is the place for you.
If you want to live in a suburb of D.C. that truly feels like suburbia, you're going to want to end up in Temple Hills. Temple Hills has easy access to the big city; hop in the car, and you can be there in only 20 minutes ( the two are only 11 miles apart!) There is also a bus, so you don't even have to have your own set of wheels. If you don't want to leave town, you can have fun right in your own backyard! Temple Hills has lots of stuff to do, including large indoor and outdoor pools, the Temple hills swimming club, the Rosecroft Raceway (which has harness horse racing), as well as the Iverson Mall and Marlow Heights Shopping Centers. If you like dining, there's lots of great dining opportunities in Temple Hills. Enjoy Italian favorite Topolion, steakhouse Fuji Mountain, or seafood specialist Cameron's Seafood Market. Yum!
June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Hills Rent Report. Temple Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Temple Hills rents increase sharply over the past month
Temple Hills rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple Hills stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Temple Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temple Hills
As rents have increased moderately in Temple Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temple Hills is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
- Temple Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Temple Hills.
- While Temple Hills' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temple Hills than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.