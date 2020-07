Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You can't beat this great location! Wonderfully updated end-unit situated in desirable Penrose community. Enjoy the dog park/park just steps away. Minutes away from DC, walk to the Pentagon, hop on the bus or the I-395. This IS a commuter's dream. 2 spacious bedrooms, a private balcony and cozy fireplace. Unit is in the middle of being cleaned and painted. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis Must have excellent credit.