806 N FREDERICK STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled farmhouse in Bluemont oozes charm. On quiet street, one block off of Wilson Blvd. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths with gleaming hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets and built-in wine rack, 5-burner gas range, quartz counters and designer backsplash. Lightly used GE appliances. Large, fully fenced yard with huge deck & retractable awning, perfect for entertaining. 15-minute walk to the Ballston Metro (orange and silver lines) and the brand-new Ballston Quarter, plus just 2 blocks walk to Pupatella and Safeway grocery store. Commute to downtown DC by public transport is under 35 minutes; 13-minute drive by car to K St. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.