All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 806 N FREDERICK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
806 N FREDERICK STREET
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:12 PM

806 N FREDERICK STREET

806 North Frederick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 North Frederick Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled farmhouse in Bluemont oozes charm. On quiet street, one block off of Wilson Blvd. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths with gleaming hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen with white shaker cabinets and built-in wine rack, 5-burner gas range, quartz counters and designer backsplash. Lightly used GE appliances. Large, fully fenced yard with huge deck & retractable awning, perfect for entertaining. 15-minute walk to the Ballston Metro (orange and silver lines) and the brand-new Ballston Quarter, plus just 2 blocks walk to Pupatella and Safeway grocery store. Commute to downtown DC by public transport is under 35 minutes; 13-minute drive by car to K St. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have any available units?
806 N FREDERICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have?
Some of 806 N FREDERICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 N FREDERICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
806 N FREDERICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 N FREDERICK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 N FREDERICK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET offer parking?
No, 806 N FREDERICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 N FREDERICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have a pool?
No, 806 N FREDERICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 806 N FREDERICK STREET has accessible units.
Does 806 N FREDERICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 N FREDERICK STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University