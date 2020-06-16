All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

786 N VERMONT STREET

786 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

786 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Welcome to the desirable Ballston Mews; this 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bathroom townhome has three fully finished floors with brand new flooring throughout! Third floor has a deck with a gorgeous view and is perfect for enjoying the weather or grilling. There is a large eat in kitchen with granite countertops and spacious dining/living room area with fireplace. Walk to everything, including VA SQ metro station or the new Ballston Quarter offering entertainment, restaurants, fitness and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 N VERMONT STREET have any available units?
786 N VERMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 N VERMONT STREET have?
Some of 786 N VERMONT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 N VERMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
786 N VERMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 N VERMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 786 N VERMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 786 N VERMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 N VERMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 786 N VERMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 786 N VERMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 786 N VERMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
