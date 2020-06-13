Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.
Results within 1 mile of Cloverly

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14911 Dinsdale Dr
14911 Dinsdale Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1811 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Upper 2 levels of an end unit townhouse - Property Id: 274964 An end unit townhouse in a nice neighborhood close to redline. Utilities included with rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14902 DUNVEGAN COURT
14902 Dunvegan Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1652 sqft
VACANT - Freshly painted and ready to go!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths full finished walkout basement - nicely renovated kitchen with cooking island, renovated bathrooms... Longmead Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
905 FAIRLAND RD
905 Fairland Road, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . GOOD CONDITION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
Results within 5 miles of Cloverly
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
6 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
City GuideCloverly
Did you know that Cloverly is technically in Silver Spring, MD? Did you also know that an actual silver spring started it all? In 1840, a man named Francis Preston Blair discovered a spring flecked with mica, and he bought most of the land around it. From this land, the Silver Spring and Cloverly land was developed. How's that for a literal town name!

Cloverly is really a part of Silver Spring, MD, which is a suburban area of Washington D.C. Many people live in Cloverly to commute, but there's also plenty going on in Cloverly itself, and many people move there for reasons other than ease of commuting. Located on the Intercounty Connector, Cloverly is an easy place to get to and from, with only a half hour drive to Washington D.C., and an even shorter one to nearby Columbia, MD. Want lovely suburban Maryland living with a dose of big city nearby? Then grab your bags, come to Cloverly, and start your search for an apt for rent!

Moving to Cloverly

If you are thinking about renting an apartment in Cloverly, first, you'll want to do your research. Think about what you want from a home, its size, the amenities you'll want to have, and anything else specific you can think of in a rental property. Then begin you search for housing for rent! Make appointments to see as many places as fit your likes and needs in Cloverly. Finally, prepare to submit a rental application. You'll want to bring all your financial documents and info with you when you go out, which will expedite the application process. Gather things like bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, any other proof of income, and maybe even a letter of reference from a former landlord. You'll just want to prove, on paper, how awesome a renter you're going to be! You might want to pinch your pennies before beginning your rental search. You're going to have to put down a deposit (sometimes as much as three times the monthly rent) in order to secure your place, so you'll want to have that cash on hand!

Neighborhoods in Cloverly

It's important when you're moving to also pick a neighborhood or area you like. Are you looking for convenience or are you looking to find a place that is quiet and peaceful? Check out more information about areas in Cloverly below to help you make your decision about where to look.

Southern Cloverly: The southern part of Cloverly is the part that's closest to Washington D.C. For this reason, many commuters favor this area. It's a rather green area as well, with much of it being made up of Paint Branch Park.

Northern Cloverly: Northern Cloverly is closer to Columbia, MD, and it's the part of town with the businesses and attractions. It has housing too, so choose it if you want to reside in the more bustling area of Cloverly.

Living in Cloverly

Life in Cloverly pretty much feels like life in suburbia, which makes sense since it's a suburb of Washington D.C. Many people here have cars and take the 30-minute drive into work in the capital city every day. For those who stay in Cloverly, there's plenty to do.

Those who love dining out won't be disappointed by Cloverly. Residents rave about a local Thai restaurant called Siriwan Thai -- supposedly one of the best in the area. Nearby Silver Spring offers a wider range of dining options.

For people trying to slim down or for those who simply like to spend time outside, Cloverly is ideal -- it's definitely known for its parks. The large Paint Branch Park makes up much of the middle of the city, while Good Hope Park is in the center of town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cloverly?
The average rent price for Cloverly rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,870.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cloverly?
Some of the colleges located in the Cloverly area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cloverly?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cloverly from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

