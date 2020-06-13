126 Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD📍
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 35
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 35
1 of 44
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 27
Cloverly is really a part of Silver Spring, MD, which is a suburban area of Washington D.C. Many people live in Cloverly to commute, but there's also plenty going on in Cloverly itself, and many people move there for reasons other than ease of commuting. Located on the Intercounty Connector, Cloverly is an easy place to get to and from, with only a half hour drive to Washington D.C., and an even shorter one to nearby Columbia, MD. Want lovely suburban Maryland living with a dose of big city nearby? Then grab your bags, come to Cloverly, and start your search for an apt for rent!
If you are thinking about renting an apartment in Cloverly, first, you'll want to do your research. Think about what you want from a home, its size, the amenities you'll want to have, and anything else specific you can think of in a rental property. Then begin you search for housing for rent! Make appointments to see as many places as fit your likes and needs in Cloverly. Finally, prepare to submit a rental application. You'll want to bring all your financial documents and info with you when you go out, which will expedite the application process. Gather things like bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, any other proof of income, and maybe even a letter of reference from a former landlord. You'll just want to prove, on paper, how awesome a renter you're going to be! You might want to pinch your pennies before beginning your rental search. You're going to have to put down a deposit (sometimes as much as three times the monthly rent) in order to secure your place, so you'll want to have that cash on hand!
It's important when you're moving to also pick a neighborhood or area you like. Are you looking for convenience or are you looking to find a place that is quiet and peaceful? Check out more information about areas in Cloverly below to help you make your decision about where to look.
Southern Cloverly: The southern part of Cloverly is the part that's closest to Washington D.C. For this reason, many commuters favor this area. It's a rather green area as well, with much of it being made up of Paint Branch Park.
Northern Cloverly: Northern Cloverly is closer to Columbia, MD, and it's the part of town with the businesses and attractions. It has housing too, so choose it if you want to reside in the more bustling area of Cloverly.
Life in Cloverly pretty much feels like life in suburbia, which makes sense since it's a suburb of Washington D.C. Many people here have cars and take the 30-minute drive into work in the capital city every day. For those who stay in Cloverly, there's plenty to do.
Those who love dining out won't be disappointed by Cloverly. Residents rave about a local Thai restaurant called Siriwan Thai -- supposedly one of the best in the area. Nearby Silver Spring offers a wider range of dining options.
For people trying to slim down or for those who simply like to spend time outside, Cloverly is ideal -- it's definitely known for its parks. The large Paint Branch Park makes up much of the middle of the city, while Good Hope Park is in the center of town.