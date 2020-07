Amenities

A Must See! Beautiful 3 level Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms in desirable Ballston Mews. It features 2 Master Bedrooms, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Huge Balcony off the 3rd Level with gorgeous views, New carpet throughout, New Paint, and plenty of storage. Conveniently located within walking distance of Ballston Metro, shops, and restaurants.