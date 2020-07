Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

RIGHT AT BALLSTON QUARTER & .3 mi to BALLSTON METRO. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath spacious upper unit in Duplex in Ballston. WOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING, Fenced LAWN for relaxing and BBQ. Both on street and off street PARKING. Shared NO COST LAUNDRY in basement. EXTRA STORAGE.Close to restaurants, gym, groceries, cinema & entertainment, shopping, parks, running and bicycle trails etc. MUST SEE!Security Deposit: $2400.Application Fee: $45 per adultOWNER/Agent