Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
605 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

605 Army Navy Drive

605 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
Vida East is a highly rated apartment complex on both yelp and google. I got a new job so I am looking for someone to take over my lease which ends in Sept 2020. I am moving out Jan 25th. As an incentive, if someone successfully takes over the least by the end of January, I will pay for the security deposit. You still have to apply online so they can screen for income, rent history, and background check. Please email or text for more information.

It is a one-bedroom apartment approximately 630 sq ft. The lease is $1299/month. This includes trash, gas, cable TV, and internet. It does not include water, electricity, and pet fee. The following are the amenities.

Spacious, Open Floor-plans
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
New Appliance Packages
Washer & Dryer
Skyline Entertainment Lounge
Rooftop Mezzanine with Fire Pit
Sparking Pool & Patio
24/7 Upscale Fitness Center
Private Theatre Room
Quiet Study/Reading Room
Access Controlled Building
Interior Garage Parking
Valet Trash Services
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Online Payments & Resident Portal
Pet Friendly with Dog Stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
605 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 605 Army Navy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Army Navy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 605 Army Navy Drive has a pool.
Does 605 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

