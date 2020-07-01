605 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
Vida East is a highly rated apartment complex on both yelp and google. I got a new job so I am looking for someone to take over my lease which ends in Sept 2020. I am moving out Jan 25th. As an incentive, if someone successfully takes over the least by the end of January, I will pay for the security deposit. You still have to apply online so they can screen for income, rent history, and background check. Please email or text for more information.
It is a one-bedroom apartment approximately 630 sq ft. The lease is $1299/month. This includes trash, gas, cable TV, and internet. It does not include water, electricity, and pet fee. The following are the amenities.
Spacious, Open Floor-plans
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
New Appliance Packages
Washer & Dryer
Skyline Entertainment Lounge
Rooftop Mezzanine with Fire Pit
Sparking Pool & Patio
24/7 Upscale Fitness Center
Private Theatre Room
Quiet Study/Reading Room
Access Controlled Building
Interior Garage Parking
Valet Trash Services
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Online Payments & Resident Portal
Pet Friendly with Dog Stations