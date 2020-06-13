/
356 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
9900 Georgia Avenue
9900 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR condo located on the top floor of a 7 story condo building near the Forest Glenn Metro station. Enjoy privacy and view of the swimming-pool. Modern kitchen, good closet space, carpet only 1 year old. All utilities included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1507 WOODMAN AVE
1507 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1480 sqft
Wonderful split level with living room and dining room with wood floors. Large renovated kitchen and porch on 1sr floor.3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor. Carpeted family room, full bath and laundry on lower level. Large backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9702 DAMERON DRIVE
9702 Dameron Drive, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9702 DAMERON DRIVE in Forest Glen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE
9826 Hollow Glen Place, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Move in Ready! 2 level Condo Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walkout back, kitchen. Windows replaced 2018, Storm door replaced June 2019. Easy access to I-495, Forest Glen Metro, downtown Silver Spring and Rock Creek Park. Extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9514 Pin Oak Dr
9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2580 sqft
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
9013 3rd Avenue
9013 3rd Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2895.00; IMRID9589
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1121 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W
1121 University Boulevard West, Kemp Mill, MD
Studio
$1,175
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very nice and bright efficiency at the University Towers available now! New Carpet! New paint! Shows very well! Great location! Building has concierge services, outdoor swimming pool & ample parking! Secure Building.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
