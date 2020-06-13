Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

231 Apartments for rent in East Riverdale, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5703 Crestwood Place
5703 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6401 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6401 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Very nice Residential totally renovated from the A to the Z fantastic location Need Good Credit and deposit for one month and one month lof rent an enjoy fhis totally renovated residence Rent it and enjor the 5 Bedroom and 3 Full BathsIn the back

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6403 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6403 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Freshly-painted, move-in condition, three-level detached home offers six bedrooms, den and three full baths, two-car garage plus up to six-car driveway. Conveniently located on Kenilworth Avenue makes for easy commute to Univ.
Results within 1 mile of East Riverdale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 2 at 10:33am
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4542 LONGFELLOW ST
4542 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This amazing home features a huge living room w/ fireplace, fully equipped granite & stainless kitchen, 2 master bedroom suites (one with sitting room and rooftop deck) Simply put, it's the perfect setting for living, working, & playing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edmonston
1 Unit Available
4400 OLLIES TURN
4400 Ollies Turn Road, Edmonston, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3064 sqft
Basement is for rent in this house for $1,500/month-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: Gas, Electric, Water. Washer & Dryer in unit. Basement address is 4400 B Ollies Turn. The door to the basement is in back of garage. Lock box on that door.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD
4507 Burlington Road, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2472 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This beautiful spacious residence is nestled on a quiet block in a desirably tranquil location.
Results within 5 miles of East Riverdale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,500
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
City GuideEast Riverdale
If you are trying to decrease your carbon footprint, East Riverdale, Maryland might be the place for you. The percentage of residents in East Riverdale who carpool to and from work is a whopping 835% higher than the state average!

East Riverdale can be considered a large town or a small city, depending on how you look at it. This small city is only about seven miles outside of Washington D.C., making it a very desirable place for commuters to live.

Finding an Apartment in East Riverdale

About 38% of the population in East Riverdale is made up of renters. East Riverdale is booming with condos and townhouses, even more so than with any other type of residential rental property. That's not to say you won't find a traditional apartment building here, but expect to see more condos and townhouses.

How much will it cost?

You should know right off the bat that renting an apartment in East Riverdale is not going to be cheap. Although the cost of rent here is about 8% lower than the state average, it is still almost 40% higher than the national average.

Possible Complications

About 6% of the apts for rent in this city are vacant. While that is higher than the state and national averages, if you find an apartment that you like, you are smart to apply for it right away.

When should you start looking?

With its close proximity to Washington D.C., many people live here and commute to the D.C. area for work. For this reason, you should not let grass grow under your feet when looking for a rental apt. If you fall in love with one, you'd better apply fast, before other people try to snag it out from under you.

What do you need?

You won't need anything out of the ordinary to rent an apartment here. A prospective landlord will want to see all the usual documents: proof of income, rental history, credit report and possibly a criminal background check.

Neighborhoods in East Riverdale

East Riverdale is made up of a number of condominium communities and homeowners' associations. This unincorporated town is considered more of a suburb of Washington D.C. or an extension of its neighbor, Riverdale Park, so there aren't any distinct neighborhoods here.

Life in East Riverdale

How do residents get around?

The good news is that, if you do not drive, you don't really need to in East Riverdale. As incredible as it may sound, the percentage of residents who use public transportation for their daily commute is about 210% higher than the national average and an astronomical 835% higher than the state average, as mentioned earlier.

East Riverdale has it all. Great shopping, restaurants and access to anything else you may like to do for fun. Because it is so close to Washington D.C., you can play weekend-tourist or stick to hang-outs frequented by locals, such as Zaytinya or Ben's Chili Bowl.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Riverdale?
The average rent price for East Riverdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Riverdale?
Some of the colleges located in the East Riverdale area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Riverdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Riverdale from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

