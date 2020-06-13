231 Apartments for rent in East Riverdale, MD

Finding an Apartment in East Riverdale

About 38% of the population in East Riverdale is made up of renters. East Riverdale is booming with condos and townhouses, even more so than with any other type of residential rental property. That's not to say you won't find a traditional apartment building here, but expect to see more condos and townhouses.

How much will it cost?

You should know right off the bat that renting an apartment in East Riverdale is not going to be cheap. Although the cost of rent here is about 8% lower than the state average, it is still almost 40% higher than the national average.

Possible Complications

About 6% of the apts for rent in this city are vacant. While that is higher than the state and national averages, if you find an apartment that you like, you are smart to apply for it right away.

When should you start looking?

With its close proximity to Washington D.C., many people live here and commute to the D.C. area for work. For this reason, you should not let grass grow under your feet when looking for a rental apt. If you fall in love with one, you'd better apply fast, before other people try to snag it out from under you.

What do you need?

You won't need anything out of the ordinary to rent an apartment here. A prospective landlord will want to see all the usual documents: proof of income, rental history, credit report and possibly a criminal background check.