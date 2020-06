Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park playground pool tennis court

Wonderful Clarendon II model ready for occupancy April 1, 2020. Renovated Baths and more. Balcony. Excellent condition and ready to go. Enjoy Fairlington amenities. Pool, Tennis, Dog Park, tot lots. I true Northern VA landmark community. See documents for more detailed information on the home. $2450 price with no pet. $2480.00 with 1 pet. No pet deposit required. Hardwood floors on main level. Nice side deck looking out to trees. These always go quickly. Multi-year lease available.