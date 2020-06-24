Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4724 N 7TH ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4724 N 7TH ROAD N
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4724 N 7TH ROAD N
4724 7th Rd N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4724 7th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 1800+ sqft renovated Cape Cod w great spaces. Four bedrooms, 3 full baths, rear porch. Finished basement w study and rec rm. Very close to Ballston Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have any available units?
4724 N 7TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have?
Some of 4724 N 7TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4724 N 7TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4724 N 7TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 N 7TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 N 7TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 N 7TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University