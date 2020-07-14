Amenities
The Paramount, conveniently located in Arlington, VA features spacious and newly renovated apartments with panoramic views of Washington, D.C. and the Potomac River. Enjoy the convenience of living steps from the Crystal City Metro and the walkable neighborhood of Pentagon City shops and restaurants. Your options are endless including the Fashion Center of Pentagon City, Pentagon Row, Costco, Jaleo, Legal Seafood, Morton's The Steakhouse and so much more. The apartments are newly remodeled featuring beautiful kitchens including birch cabinetry, granite-inspired countertops, wood plank flooring and premium appliances. Amenities including a stunning rooftop deck with incredible views of DC, plus a club room with bar and cozy fireplace. Also enjoy our 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and our indoor basketball and racquetball court.