Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking racquetball court garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Paramount, conveniently located in Arlington, VA features spacious and newly renovated apartments with panoramic views of Washington, D.C. and the Potomac River. Enjoy the convenience of living steps from the Crystal City Metro and the walkable neighborhood of Pentagon City shops and restaurants. Your options are endless including the Fashion Center of Pentagon City, Pentagon Row, Costco, Jaleo, Legal Seafood, Morton's The Steakhouse and so much more. The apartments are newly remodeled featuring beautiful kitchens including birch cabinetry, granite-inspired countertops, wood plank flooring and premium appliances. Amenities including a stunning rooftop deck with incredible views of DC, plus a club room with bar and cozy fireplace. Also enjoy our 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and our indoor basketball and racquetball court.