The Paramount
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

The Paramount

1425 S Eads St · (435) 412-2975
Rent Special
Lease by July 31st to receive up to $1,200 towards your move-in costs on select apartment homes.
Location

1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0208 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$2,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$2,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Paramount.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
racquetball court
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
The Paramount, conveniently located in Arlington, VA features spacious and newly renovated apartments with panoramic views of Washington, D.C. and the Potomac River. Enjoy the convenience of living steps from the Crystal City Metro and the walkable neighborhood of Pentagon City shops and restaurants. Your options are endless including the Fashion Center of Pentagon City, Pentagon Row, Costco, Jaleo, Legal Seafood, Morton's The Steakhouse and so much more. The apartments are newly remodeled featuring beautiful kitchens including birch cabinetry, granite-inspired countertops, wood plank flooring and premium appliances. Amenities including a stunning rooftop deck with incredible views of DC, plus a club room with bar and cozy fireplace. Also enjoy our 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and our indoor basketball and racquetball court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 pending credit approval
Move-in Fees: $600 move in fee
Additional: Property insurance is provided/ rental insurance is optional
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: 4x8 space
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Paramount have any available units?
The Paramount has 6 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Paramount have?
Some of The Paramount's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
The Paramount is offering the following rent specials: Lease by July 31st to receive up to $1,200 towards your move-in costs on select apartment homes.
Is The Paramount pet-friendly?
Yes, The Paramount is pet friendly.
Does The Paramount offer parking?
Yes, The Paramount offers parking.
Does The Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Paramount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Paramount have a pool?
No, The Paramount does not have a pool.
Does The Paramount have accessible units?
Yes, The Paramount has accessible units.
Does The Paramount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Paramount has units with dishwashers.
