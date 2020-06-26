All apartments in Arlington
4515 34TH ST S
4515 34TH ST S

4515 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4515 34th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
This three level, two bedroom, two bath townhome is located in a parklike setting.Walking distance to the Farmer's market on Sunday mornings most of Summer and Fall. Recent updates include refinished hardwood floors, and an updated lower level bathroom. Lots of street parking in front of home.This townhome features all-brick construction and stone window sills. It is located within a few minutes to both Bradley Shopping Center & Shirlington where you will find restaurants, access to three grocery stores- Safeway, Harris Teeter, & Fresh Market, post office, movie theater, Signature Theater, Stem Preschool, and more! And if this wasn~t enough~ the metro bus has stops all throughout the community making it easy to get to downtown DC, the Pentagon, Old Town, or Mark Center.Other community amenities include tennis courts, pools, recreation center, basketball courts, tot lots, and a Farmer~s Market on the weekend.Congratulations! The application fee is $55 for any adult over the age of 18. Income to qualify is $2450 x 40. Security deposit and first month's rent are due at lease signing in certified funds. Please notify listing agent before applying.Contact us with any questions. Please be considerate of tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 34TH ST S have any available units?
4515 34TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 34TH ST S have?
Some of 4515 34TH ST S's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 34TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
4515 34TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 34TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 4515 34TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4515 34TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 4515 34TH ST S offers parking.
Does 4515 34TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 34TH ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 34TH ST S have a pool?
Yes, 4515 34TH ST S has a pool.
Does 4515 34TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 4515 34TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 34TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 34TH ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
