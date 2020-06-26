4515 34TH ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool media room tennis court

This three level, two bedroom, two bath townhome is located in a parklike setting.Walking distance to the Farmer's market on Sunday mornings most of Summer and Fall. Recent updates include refinished hardwood floors, and an updated lower level bathroom. Lots of street parking in front of home.This townhome features all-brick construction and stone window sills. It is located within a few minutes to both Bradley Shopping Center & Shirlington where you will find restaurants, access to three grocery stores- Safeway, Harris Teeter, & Fresh Market, post office, movie theater, Signature Theater, Stem Preschool, and more! And if this wasn~t enough~ the metro bus has stops all throughout the community making it easy to get to downtown DC, the Pentagon, Old Town, or Mark Center.Other community amenities include tennis courts, pools, recreation center, basketball courts, tot lots, and a Farmer~s Market on the weekend.Congratulations! The application fee is $55 for any adult over the age of 18. Income to qualify is $2450 x 40. Security deposit and first month's rent are due at lease signing in certified funds. Please notify listing agent before applying.Contact us with any questions. Please be considerate of tenants.