4149 S Four Mile Run Dr

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in West Village of Shirlington (in Douglas Park), with off-street parking (1 spot), an in-unit washer/dryer, and awesome amenities, including a shuttle to the Pentagon City metro, grills, a fitness center, and large pool. This is a great location for commuters!
The unit has gorgeous wood floors, a large kitchen with stainless steel, gas appliances, and a tiled sunroom, which I've used as a TV room, office, and exercise space. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub and the guest bathroom has a tiled shower.
$2200/month, with a $2200 security deposit and a $500 refundable pet fee. Water, all amenities, and a home warranty program are included.
