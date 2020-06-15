All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4149 S Four Mile Run Dr

4149 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4149 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in West Village of Shirlington (in Douglas Park), with off-street parking (1 spot), an in-unit washer/dryer, and awesome amenities, including a shuttle to the Pentagon City metro, grills, a fitness center, and large pool. This is a great location for commuters!

The unit has gorgeous wood floors, a large kitchen with stainless steel, gas appliances, and a tiled sunroom, which I've used as a TV room, office, and exercise space. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub and the guest bathroom has a tiled shower.

$2200/month, with a $2200 security deposit and a $500 refundable pet fee. Water, all amenities, and a home warranty program are included.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have any available units?
4149 S Four Mile Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have?
Some of 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4149 S Four Mile Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr offers parking.
Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr has a pool.
Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 S Four Mile Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
