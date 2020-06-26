All apartments in Arlington
3802 N PERSHING DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

3802 N PERSHING DRIVE

3802 North Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3802 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic location less than a mile from Ballston Metro. Beautifully renovated from top to bottom in 2016. Open concept kitchen/ living room/ dining room combination. Kitchen features a huge island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, update lighting and cabinetry. At least one full bathroom and bedroom on every level. Recessed lighting on every level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks. All bathrooms have been updated. Washer and dryer on upper level. So many features it is hard to name them all. Stone fireplace, large mudroom, balcony, big driveway, tons of storage, fenced yard and more... Only a block from restaurants, shopping, bus line, and strip malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have any available units?
3802 N PERSHING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have?
Some of 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3802 N PERSHING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
