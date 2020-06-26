3802 N PERSHING DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic location less than a mile from Ballston Metro. Beautifully renovated from top to bottom in 2016. Open concept kitchen/ living room/ dining room combination. Kitchen features a huge island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, update lighting and cabinetry. At least one full bathroom and bedroom on every level. Recessed lighting on every level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks. All bathrooms have been updated. Washer and dryer on upper level. So many features it is hard to name them all. Stone fireplace, large mudroom, balcony, big driveway, tons of storage, fenced yard and more... Only a block from restaurants, shopping, bus line, and strip malls.