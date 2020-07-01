3737 South Four Mile Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Beautiful clean and renovated duplex with back and front yard and a beautiful porch. The house is located at 2 minutes walk to Shirlington Village. Very safe and clean neighborhood. Dog park and bicycle trail are just a cross of the street.