/
/
kemp mill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
270 Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Hannes Street
408 Hannes Street, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1085 sqft
408 Hannes Street Available 08/15/20 Complete Renovation!! Cute 3BD/2BA in Kemp Mill near Four Corners - Two level living with 3BD/2BA undergoing complete renovation!! FRESHLY painted throughout, UPDATED kitchen & bathrooms, BRAND NEW CARPET being
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
904 S BELGRADE RD
904 South Belgrade Road, Kemp Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Basement rental with 2 Dens ( Bedrooms have no windows), 1 bath in lower level of split level in the heart of Kemp Mill, a subdivision in Silver Spring, MD. The lower level features open space with a living room, dining area and kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Four Corners
10010 Quinby St
10010 Quinby Street, Kemp Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2047 sqft
Spacious Colonial Close to METRO - Welcome to this lovely colonial close to the Forest Glen Metro and Sligo Creek Park with hiker/biker trails. Handsome wood floors throughout main level. Freshly painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Kemp Mill
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-201
2114 Bonnywood Ln, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT LOCATION - VERY SERENE SETTING-UPDATED KITCHEN/BATHS-LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT-NEAR FOREST GLEN METRO-FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
118 SHAW AVE
118 Shaw Avenue, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WHAT A FIND! FABULOUS CONTEMPORARY-STYLE HOME FULL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING PRIVATE 1.2 ACRE LOT IN CONVENIENT NORTH SPRINGBROOK! NEW CARPETS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2824 sqft
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
116 APPLE GROVE RD
116 Apple Grove Road, White Oak, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 APPLE GROVE RD in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9207 COLESVILLE ROAD
9207 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1810 sqft
Ideal for home office. One mile from Silver Spring Metro and I-495. Walking distance to vibrant Silver Spring down town.
1 of 40
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4129 sqft
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1502 Hanby St.
1502 Hanby Street, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 Hanby St. Available 08/01/20 Unique Home with Backyard, Detached Garage & 4... FOUR.... Full Bathrooms! - You've just come across a truly unique property. Park in the driveway and open the front door to your living and dining rooms.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE
1711 Alberti Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1122 sqft
Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #301
9802 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1517 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Kemp Mill
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,541
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
35 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,737
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
53 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,445
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kemp Mill area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, and University of Maryland-College Park. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kemp Mill from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDForest Glen, MDWhite Oak, MDTakoma Park, MD