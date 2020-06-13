Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

173 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12940 BIG HORN DRIVE
12940 Big Horn, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2229 sqft
SPACIOUS contemporary townhouse in golfing community of Cross Creek Club.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD
3138 Fairland Road, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
924 sqft
One of a kind recently built home available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3116 GERSHWIN LANE
3116 Gershwin Lane, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1440 sqft
Huge price reduction. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a great home with private yard and super location. Live in this single family detached four level split level home near many conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2718 HUNTERS GATE TER
2718 Hunters Gate Terrace, Calverton, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely End unit townhome with finished walkout Basement. New flooring, freshly painted, large rooms, Kitchens open to family room with fireplace. Large oversize deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303
11404 Cherry Hill Road, Calverton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great Looking 2BR/1FB Top Floor Condo unit. Remodeled top floor condo with large balcony, kitchen/bath, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful ceramic tile thru out.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
6 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Last updated March 31 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13715 AVONSHIRE DRIVE
13715 Avonshire Drive, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
VERY NICE HOUSE IN FAIRLAND SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 1ST OF JULY. PLEASE HAVE A MASK AND GLOVE BEFORE GOING IN TO THE HOUSE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
City GuideCalverton
"W a-s-h i-n-g t-o-n, baby, D.C.! / Washington, D.C. / It's paradise to me From"Washington, D.C. by The Magnetic Fields

It may not be the capital of the United States, and it may not even be the capital of the state of Maryland, but for the residents who do call this 4.6-square-mile area their home, it is the capital of something. Nestled between State Route 29 and Interstate-95, Calverton, for many, is just a name on a highway sign they see as they cruise off to other places. For those who decide to settle down here, you'll find it's more than just any old unincorporated area. It's a place to call home.

Finding Your Home in Calverton

By moving to Calverton, Maryland, you are diving into a market full of choices lots and lots of choices, from three-bedroom rental houses to studios. In fact, you'll find your hands more tied in nearby Washington, D.C., just 15 miles away, when it comes to options. Even though the majority of units are detached houses, you still get a wider range here. So enjoy the process, and don't settle until you have a place you truly can call home.

Things to Know about Buying

The good thing is that roughly 33% of the homes in Calverton were built after the year 2000. If you like shiny new homes with smooth brick, then you have found your paradise. On top of that, the median house value has increased tremendously over the past few years, meaning you won't see a loss on your investment. If you plan to live here long-term, purchasing a pad may be an option worth considering.

Things to Know about Renting

The good news is that 35.7% of the city rents more than the national average. However, in your search for apartments in Calverton, you may discover that there aren't many vacant listings. A housing vacancy rate of 5.08% could make you want to run away and find refuge elsewhere, but don't bolt just yet. People are always moving in and out of places, so if you look at the right time, landing a place will be less of a hassle than a traffic-filled morning drive to D.C. If you give yourself a few weeks, you should be able to hit the bull's eye. Hint: check out pads in early August or early December as leases typically expire at the end of those months.

Before You Sign a Lease

As you stroll around Calverton Park and contemplate the pros and cons of various places, you should have a checklist ready to be checked. While many apartments and condos for rent come with all bills paid, make sure you are clear on what is to be paid separately of the rent price. If you are renting a house, inquire with your landlord about what utilities are included as well. Renting from a landlord has its benefits too; it's not unheard of in Calverton for owners to chop a few dollars off rent if you pay more months upfront, and while bargaining isn't standard, don't hesitate to utilize those skills you learned while watching "House of Cards." It's worth a shot. Before you sign a lease, be prepared to pay the first and last month's rent, a security deposit and realtor or management expenses. Sometimes a credit check and proof of income is needed. Also, if you are renting a place in a managed apartment community, understand what extra fees you have to pay.

Calverton Neighborhoods

Do you want to be on the main road and near stores and restaurants, or do you want to live on a no-outlet street? Consider this as you look through the various neighborhoods in town.

Calverton Boulevard/ Beltsville Drive: Living in this area means you can walk to buy groceries or eat at TJ's of Calverton Restaurant. Many bus stops are also a stone's throw away. Calverton Park, a few hotels and gas stations are also within this area. In general, you'll find mostly office buildings and houses here. However, if you want a studio apartment for rent, this would be the area to look. So get looking!

Fullerton Street/ Key Street: Mostly residential, this area offers a decent amount of housing choices and more space. You'll also be right near Beltsville, Maryland, Cross Creek Golf Club and Interstate-95.

Calverton Boulevard/ Greenmount Avenue: Near Silver Spring and many bus stops, you get convenience here. The large Galway Park is not too far away.

Getting Around Calverton

Most locals like to drive when they are in a hurry or want to save time. The public bus system is also widely used. Cycling and walking are mostly viewed as a way to exercise, but can also be great ways to get around the area. The Calverton spirit is to choose what works for you.

Calverton often gets lost in the shuffle as that neighborhood within Beltsville or just another town outside of D.C. While it's only a name on a map to most, Calverton has all the character, quirks and charm you need to enjoy life. Walk down Calverton Boulevard in the early morning, and see cars blow by with the wind. Hang out by the lakes at Twin Lakes Drive, or chat with the birds at Calverton Park. This is your home. You can do as you please.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Calverton?
The average rent price for Calverton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Calverton?
Some of the colleges located in the Calverton area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Calverton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Calverton from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

