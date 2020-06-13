173 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD

Finding Your Home in Calverton

By moving to Calverton, Maryland, you are diving into a market full of choices lots and lots of choices, from three-bedroom rental houses to studios. In fact, you'll find your hands more tied in nearby Washington, D.C., just 15 miles away, when it comes to options. Even though the majority of units are detached houses, you still get a wider range here. So enjoy the process, and don't settle until you have a place you truly can call home.

Things to Know about Buying

The good thing is that roughly 33% of the homes in Calverton were built after the year 2000. If you like shiny new homes with smooth brick, then you have found your paradise. On top of that, the median house value has increased tremendously over the past few years, meaning you won't see a loss on your investment. If you plan to live here long-term, purchasing a pad may be an option worth considering.

Things to Know about Renting

The good news is that 35.7% of the city rents more than the national average. However, in your search for apartments in Calverton, you may discover that there aren't many vacant listings. A housing vacancy rate of 5.08% could make you want to run away and find refuge elsewhere, but don't bolt just yet. People are always moving in and out of places, so if you look at the right time, landing a place will be less of a hassle than a traffic-filled morning drive to D.C. If you give yourself a few weeks, you should be able to hit the bull's eye. Hint: check out pads in early August or early December as leases typically expire at the end of those months.

Before You Sign a Lease

As you stroll around Calverton Park and contemplate the pros and cons of various places, you should have a checklist ready to be checked. While many apartments and condos for rent come with all bills paid, make sure you are clear on what is to be paid separately of the rent price. If you are renting a house, inquire with your landlord about what utilities are included as well. Renting from a landlord has its benefits too; it's not unheard of in Calverton for owners to chop a few dollars off rent if you pay more months upfront, and while bargaining isn't standard, don't hesitate to utilize those skills you learned while watching "House of Cards." It's worth a shot. Before you sign a lease, be prepared to pay the first and last month's rent, a security deposit and realtor or management expenses. Sometimes a credit check and proof of income is needed. Also, if you are renting a place in a managed apartment community, understand what extra fees you have to pay.