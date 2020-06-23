3424 15th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible garage

Elegant 3 BR, 3.5 BA Single Family Home with Garage *Hardwood Floors *LR w/ large windows *FR w/ gas fireplace *Kitchen w/ granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space *Luxurious Master BA w/ jacuzzi & double vanity *BRs w/ generous reach-in closet & wall to wall carpet *Solar panels and electric car charger *MUST SEE! *Available 6/15



Interior Features

Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Closet(s) - Walk-in, Countertop(s) - Granite, Fireplace Mantel(s), Fireplace Screen, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors

Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven - Single, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, Water Heater - Solar

Attic: No

Basement: yes

Basement Area Finished: 952

Basement Entrance: Inside Access, Rear Entrance

Basement Type: Fully Finished

Baths Half: 1

Cooling: Central Air Conditioning

Cooling Fuel: Electric

Den Flooring: Carpet

Den Level: Lower 1

Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood

Dining Room Level: Main

Dining/Kitchen Description: Galley Kitchen, Gourmet, Kit-Island, Sep Dining Rm

Family Room Fire Place Type: Gas

Family Room Flooring: Hardwood

Family Room Level: Main

Fireplaces: 1

First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

First Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Handicap: None

Heating: Central

Heating Fuel: Electric

Hot Water: Electric

Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional

Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood

Kitchen Level: Main