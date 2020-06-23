All apartments in Arlington
3424 15th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3424 15th St S

3424 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3424 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Elegant 3 BR, 3.5 BA Single Family Home with Garage *Hardwood Floors *LR w/ large windows *FR w/ gas fireplace *Kitchen w/ granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space *Luxurious Master BA w/ jacuzzi & double vanity *BRs w/ generous reach-in closet & wall to wall carpet *Solar panels and electric car charger *MUST SEE! *Available 6/15

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Closet(s) - Walk-in, Countertop(s) - Granite, Fireplace Mantel(s), Fireplace Screen, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven - Single, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, Water Heater - Solar
Attic: No
Basement: yes
Basement Area Finished: 952
Basement Entrance: Inside Access, Rear Entrance
Basement Type: Fully Finished
Baths Half: 1
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Den Flooring: Carpet
Den Level: Lower 1
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Galley Kitchen, Gourmet, Kit-Island, Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Fire Place Type: Gas
Family Room Flooring: Hardwood
Family Room Level: Main
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Electric
Hot Water: Electric
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood
Kitchen Level: Main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 15th St S have any available units?
3424 15th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 15th St S have?
Some of 3424 15th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 15th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3424 15th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 15th St S pet-friendly?
No, 3424 15th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3424 15th St S offer parking?
Yes, 3424 15th St S does offer parking.
Does 3424 15th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 15th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 15th St S have a pool?
No, 3424 15th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3424 15th St S have accessible units?
Yes, 3424 15th St S has accessible units.
Does 3424 15th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 15th St S has units with dishwashers.
