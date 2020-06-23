3424 15th St S

Amenities
Elegant 3 BR, 3.5 BA Single Family Home with Garage *Hardwood Floors *LR w/ large windows *FR w/ gas fireplace *Kitchen w/ granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space *Luxurious Master BA w/ jacuzzi & double vanity *BRs w/ generous reach-in closet & wall to wall carpet *Solar panels and electric car charger *MUST SEE! *Available 6/15
Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Closet(s) - Walk-in, Countertop(s) - Granite, Fireplace Mantel(s), Fireplace Screen, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven - Single, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, Water Heater - Solar
Attic: No
Basement: yes
Basement Area Finished: 952
Basement Entrance: Inside Access, Rear Entrance
Basement Type: Fully Finished
Baths Half: 1
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Den Flooring: Carpet
Den Level: Lower 1
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Galley Kitchen, Gourmet, Kit-Island, Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Fire Place Type: Gas
Family Room Flooring: Hardwood
Family Room Level: Main
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Electric
Hot Water: Electric
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood
Kitchen Level: Main