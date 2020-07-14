All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2730 S Uhle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2730 S Uhle St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

2730 S Uhle St

2730 South Uhle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Long Branch Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2730 South Uhle Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
CURRENTLY MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated, charming semi-detached brick home. Polished hardwood floors, expanded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, grey countertops, and bright breakfast nook. High-tech upgrades include a Nest Thermostat and Ring video doorbell! Beautifully landscaped and completely fenced-in backyard with covered deck and massive patio make this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home a bright and tranquil retreat in a prime location! Two car driveway and ample off-street parking. Full sized washer and dryer in basement, with refinished secluded entertainment room. Roughly 1200 SF of living space!

Monthly rent includes weekly lawn care services during the spring to early fall.

(Sorry, but absolutely no pets.)

Located just minutes from 395 and DC, with easy walking distance to Shirlington, groceries, and Four Mile Run Trail. Close to Crystal City Metro. Quick commute to Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Potomac Yard, Alexandria, Rosslyn. Zoned in top performing school district with Oakridge Elementary School, Gunston Middle School, and Wakefield High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 S Uhle St have any available units?
2730 S Uhle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 S Uhle St have?
Some of 2730 S Uhle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 S Uhle St currently offering any rent specials?
2730 S Uhle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 S Uhle St pet-friendly?
No, 2730 S Uhle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2730 S Uhle St offer parking?
Yes, 2730 S Uhle St offers parking.
Does 2730 S Uhle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 S Uhle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 S Uhle St have a pool?
No, 2730 S Uhle St does not have a pool.
Does 2730 S Uhle St have accessible units?
No, 2730 S Uhle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 S Uhle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 S Uhle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University