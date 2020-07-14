2730 S Uhle St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

CURRENTLY MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated, charming semi-detached brick home. Polished hardwood floors, expanded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, grey countertops, and bright breakfast nook. High-tech upgrades include a Nest Thermostat and Ring video doorbell! Beautifully landscaped and completely fenced-in backyard with covered deck and massive patio make this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home a bright and tranquil retreat in a prime location! Two car driveway and ample off-street parking. Full sized washer and dryer in basement, with refinished secluded entertainment room. Roughly 1200 SF of living space!



Monthly rent includes weekly lawn care services during the spring to early fall.



(Sorry, but absolutely no pets.)



Located just minutes from 395 and DC, with easy walking distance to Shirlington, groceries, and Four Mile Run Trail. Close to Crystal City Metro. Quick commute to Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Potomac Yard, Alexandria, Rosslyn. Zoned in top performing school district with Oakridge Elementary School, Gunston Middle School, and Wakefield High School!