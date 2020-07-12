/
long branch creek
908 Apartments for rent in Long Branch Creek, Arlington, VA
37 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
70 Units Available
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1508 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
1 Unit Available
2609 S VEITCH ST
2609 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Incredible opportunity to rent an all-brick duplex on large lot in Pentagon City! Brand new "low-E" energy efficient windows, doors, roof, deck, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, 7 ft privacy fence, and more! Large concrete
1 Unit Available
2321 25TH STREET S
2321 25th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1056 sqft
Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods throughout the main living space. 2 large baths, walk in closets, washer/dryer, garage parking right by door.
Results within 1 mile of Long Branch Creek
225 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
43 Units Available
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,614
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
65 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
26 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,267
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
29 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
19 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
52 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
32 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
15 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
25 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
4 Units Available
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,626
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
78 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
23 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
30 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,353
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
7 Units Available
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Henry Gardens provides affordable garden apartments in tree-lined community minutes from the bustling Shirlington neighborhood.
94 Units Available
Trove
1201 S Ross St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1005 sqft
The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected.
19 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,476
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
36 Units Available
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
885 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
