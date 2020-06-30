All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2214 N Tuckahoe St

2214 North Tuckahoe Street
Location

2214 North Tuckahoe Street, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Elegant 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents to you this elegant 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in Arlington. This home boasts a spacious formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a scenic bay window. Private backyard has patio and is fully fenced in. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private bath attached. Second and third bedrooms have large Closets. Finished Basement has an extra family room with a wood burning fireplace as well as a full bath and separate laundry room. Super quick walk to East Falls Church Metro! Across from Tuckahoe Park with Tennis Courts, Playground, Baseball Field & much more. Showings by appointment only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have any available units?
2214 N Tuckahoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have?
Some of 2214 N Tuckahoe St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 N Tuckahoe St currently offering any rent specials?
2214 N Tuckahoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 N Tuckahoe St pet-friendly?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St offer parking?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St does not offer parking.
Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have a pool?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St does not have a pool.
Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have accessible units?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 N Tuckahoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 N Tuckahoe St does not have units with dishwashers.

