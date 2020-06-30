2214 N Tuckahoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground tennis court

Elegant 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents to you this elegant 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in Arlington. This home boasts a spacious formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a scenic bay window. Private backyard has patio and is fully fenced in. Master bedroom has 2 closets and private bath attached. Second and third bedrooms have large Closets. Finished Basement has an extra family room with a wood burning fireplace as well as a full bath and separate laundry room. Super quick walk to East Falls Church Metro! Across from Tuckahoe Park with Tennis Courts, Playground, Baseball Field & much more. Showings by appointment only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5342461)