203 Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD📍
Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census.
If you get an apartment for rent in Colesville (or even score one of those great all-utilities-paid apartments!), you'll be conveniently located to the heart of the United States. Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, is only about 30 minutes away by car, and Colesville is serviced by public transportation in the form of metro rail and buses. It only takes about an hour to get to D.C., which is not only the hub of politics in this country, but is on the forefront of world class entertainment and amazing museums.
Because it's so conveniently located to the nation's capital, the cost of living in Colesville is relatively high even for 1-bedroom apartments, but homes to buy in Silver Spring themselves are relatively reasonably priced. Like anywhere, if you have the time to search for apartments, you'll be able to find exactly what you need at a price that will suit you.
The houses in Colesville were mainly built in the 1960s and 1970s. Not particularly stylish but solid and well-loved. With very little crime in the area, taking strolls to the numerous parks or cycling to the shops is enjoyed. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods in the area.
Argyle: This area on the west side of town is home to the Argyle Country Club and a few other small parks. You'll find a lot of subdivisions with single-family homes and few rentals here.
Cloverly: This area is a little bit off the beaten path but many folks like it for its peace and quiet. You'll have access to the nearby Cloverly Center and the barbershop here, but for everything else you'll have to drive a few miles.
Town Center: Colesville has a few different hubs but the main one is where the Intercounty Connector Toll Road and Route 29 intersect. Here you'll find all kinds of shopping, including a Safeway Grocery Store and lots of restaurants.
If you are thinking of moving to Colesville, you couldn't do better than this low-key, laid-back neighborhood. There is a strong sense of community here. They have a Giant, a Beer Wine, Deli, Ledo's Pizza as well as an ice cream parlor. It's a lovely place to walk around, although after dark, as with anywhere, it can be a bit dodgy.
The roads are easy to navigate, and if you drive down Randolph Road you will find a park trail called Wheaton Regional Park. The RT 29 will take you toward Columbia / Baltimore or Downtown Silver Spring. The other direction will take you to the Glenmont Metro Station and 20 minutes past the station will find you in close reach of Aspen Hill which is a good area. So Colesville is very central to most points on the compass and easy to reach.
Colesville's weather is fairly typical of the northeastern United States, though it tends to get less sunshine than the average U.S. city.