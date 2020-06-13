Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

203 Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2342 sqft
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1796 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,290
2674 sqft
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1204 DOWNS DRIVE
1204 Downs Drive, Colesville, MD
Studio
$1,600
2087 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this serene lower level house space for rent along with fenced backyard. This rental includes 3 room,1 bathroom, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, sink, built in shelves ,, and All utilities are included, more.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
905 FAIRLAND RD
905 Fairland Road, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . GOOD CONDITION.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Crest of Silver Spring
12801 Old Columbia Pike, Fairland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
886 sqft
Arbor Crest Senior Living - Property Id: 271589 Virtual touring and online leasing available for the beautifully landscaped senior community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL
1545 Rabbit Hollow Place, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL in Glenmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1611 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1611 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1812 BILLMAN LN
1812 Billman Lane, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
City GuideColesville
The town of Colesville has a history going back into the mists of time, but it is generally accepted that it derived its name from Elizabeth Snowden, the wife of Richard Snowden who bought property in nearby Sandy Spring in 1728. Coale was Elizabeth's maiden name and in honor of his young wife, Richard named the town Colesville.

Colesville can be found between the Northwest and Paint Branches of the Anacostia River. Colesville is considered to be a neighborhood of Silver Spring. They're roughly the same land-mass wise, but more people live in Silver Spring per square mile than in Colesville with a reported population of 71,452 according to the 2010 census.

Moving to Colesville

We are a nation of nomads and why not when the entire U.S. is open to us? But finding an apartment in the city or town of your choice at a price that you like can be difficult -- at first sight. Most real estate agents have vacancy statistics for each area and the average cost of rents for 1 bedroom-, 2 bedroom- and larger apartments or homes.

Moving to a new apartment can be daunting especially when you have found a whole bunch in the paper that you fancy but they are full of abbreviations that are undecipherable! However, here are a few tips to follow. When you drive by an apartment complex and see L&L or LNL - this means Look and Lease special; if you view the apartment and lease it the same day, you will receive a discount either on the deposit or the rent.

Important to consider as well is 'renters insurance.' The property manager will have the form for you to fill out but take note that this ONLY covers the property and NOT your goods inside. If you already hold insurance elsewhere, ask your broker if you can't put the renters insurance with it and you may receive a discount for the whole lot. You may feel it is not worth the extra few dollars, but believe me, if there is a flood, burst geyser or some such mishap, you will be glad to have paid for the insurance.

If you get an apartment for rent in Colesville (or even score one of those great all-utilities-paid apartments!), you'll be conveniently located to the heart of the United States. Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, is only about 30 minutes away by car, and Colesville is serviced by public transportation in the form of metro rail and buses. It only takes about an hour to get to D.C., which is not only the hub of politics in this country, but is on the forefront of world class entertainment and amazing museums.

Because it's so conveniently located to the nation's capital, the cost of living in Colesville is relatively high even for 1-bedroom apartments, but homes to buy in Silver Spring themselves are relatively reasonably priced. Like anywhere, if you have the time to search for apartments, you'll be able to find exactly what you need at a price that will suit you.

Neighborhoods in Colesville

The houses in Colesville were mainly built in the 1960s and 1970s. Not particularly stylish but solid and well-loved. With very little crime in the area, taking strolls to the numerous parks or cycling to the shops is enjoyed. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods in the area.

Argyle: This area on the west side of town is home to the Argyle Country Club and a few other small parks. You'll find a lot of subdivisions with single-family homes and few rentals here.

Cloverly: This area is a little bit off the beaten path but many folks like it for its peace and quiet. You'll have access to the nearby Cloverly Center and the barbershop here, but for everything else you'll have to drive a few miles.

Town Center: Colesville has a few different hubs but the main one is where the Intercounty Connector Toll Road and Route 29 intersect. Here you'll find all kinds of shopping, including a Safeway Grocery Store and lots of restaurants.

Living in Colesville

If you are thinking of moving to Colesville, you couldn't do better than this low-key, laid-back neighborhood. There is a strong sense of community here. They have a Giant, a Beer Wine, Deli, Ledo's Pizza as well as an ice cream parlor. It's a lovely place to walk around, although after dark, as with anywhere, it can be a bit dodgy.

The roads are easy to navigate, and if you drive down Randolph Road you will find a park trail called Wheaton Regional Park. The RT 29 will take you toward Columbia / Baltimore or Downtown Silver Spring. The other direction will take you to the Glenmont Metro Station and 20 minutes past the station will find you in close reach of Aspen Hill which is a good area. So Colesville is very central to most points on the compass and easy to reach.

Colesville's weather is fairly typical of the northeastern United States, though it tends to get less sunshine than the average U.S. city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Colesville?
The average rent price for Colesville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Colesville?
Some of the colleges located in the Colesville area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Colesville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colesville from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

