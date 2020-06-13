227 Apartments for rent in Landover, MD📍
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 6
1 of 35
1 of 18
If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.
Having trouble with Craigslist Landover? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Landover's annual residential turnover rate is about 20 percent, and vacancy rates dance around the 8-percent range. As such, you won't have to fight tooth and nail to find an apartment rental, but you also shouldn't expect your apartment search to be super easy. Average sales prices and rental rates exceed national averages. Keep in mind that vacancy rates aren't exactly at an all-time high, so have your checkbook handy for putting a deposit down on that to-die-for all bills paid apartment before some other bargain hunter does.
Glenarden: This diverse community is home to people with a wide variety of occupations, ranging from service workers to professionals.
Dodge Park: Residents of this community face higher rents than those in many other parts of Maryland.
Palmer Park: If you choose this neighborhood, you'll find a lot of row-homes and fewer apartment buildings, as most of this area is owner occupied.
Brightseat: You'll find a lot of apartment homes here, as this community has more apartment complexes, high rises, and townhomes than other types of housing.