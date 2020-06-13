Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

227 Apartments for rent in Landover, MD

Greater Landover
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
6964 Hawthorne Street - (RLNE5044899)

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2211 OREGON AVENUE
2211 Oregon Avenue, Landover, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Fully renovated home with carpot also available for sale

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7516 HAWTHORNE STREET
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment. Wood floors, stainless appliances. One off street parking permit available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7514 HAWTHORNE STREET
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
6319 Jason St
6319 Jason Street, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
English 1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 112813 Looking for a mature professional or family to occupy this unfurnished English 1 bedroom basement rental.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7104 MAHOGANY DRIVE
7104 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1202 sqft
Shows well and move in ready. Will consider rent to own also. Rent does not include utilities. No pet, no smokers. Two month security deposit. Application and credit pull required.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.
City GuideLandover
Heavy Metal Parking Lot, a Landover pop culture claim to fame, was filmed in one of the town's parking lots.

If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.

Having trouble with Craigslist Landover? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Landover

Landover's annual residential turnover rate is about 20 percent, and vacancy rates dance around the 8-percent range. As such, you won't have to fight tooth and nail to find an apartment rental, but you also shouldn't expect your apartment search to be super easy. Average sales prices and rental rates exceed national averages. Keep in mind that vacancy rates aren't exactly at an all-time high, so have your checkbook handy for putting a deposit down on that to-die-for all bills paid apartment before some other bargain hunter does.

Neighborhoods

Glenarden: This diverse community is home to people with a wide variety of occupations, ranging from service workers to professionals.

Dodge Park: Residents of this community face higher rents than those in many other parts of Maryland.

Palmer Park: If you choose this neighborhood, you'll find a lot of row-homes and fewer apartment buildings, as most of this area is owner occupied.

Brightseat: You'll find a lot of apartment homes here, as this community has more apartment complexes, high rises, and townhomes than other types of housing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Landover?
The average rent price for Landover rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Landover?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Landover include Greater Landover.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Landover?
Some of the colleges located in the Landover area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Landover?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Landover from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

