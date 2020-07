Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground tennis court

Located on a residential street with mature trees. This home has a large light-filled living/dining room area. The basement is finished with 2 separate rooms. The sunroom is accessible from the living room and has an entry to the backyard which is fully fenced. Close-by TJ Community Center featuring indoor gym, tennis courts, ball courts, playground, walking paths and more. Transit is good, with many nearby public transportation and bike options.