Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful home in desirable Douglas Park subdivision. Plenty of space with 8 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Huge master bedroom with Jacuzzi, hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of parking on the drive with a two car garage in the backyard. Deck has been updated with plenty of space to BBQ and entertain. This house is near Shirlington, shopping, restaurants, theaters, rt. 395 and Washington D.C.