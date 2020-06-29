1704 S Edgewood St

Amenities

Available: 12/1/19



3BR, 3.5 Bath, 1-car garage with easy access to Pentagon, I-395, Crystal City, and D.C. Bike to D.C. from the Crescent Trail and enjoy your commute.



House features new furnace/AC, renovated bathrooms, new floors, and new doors.



Summary Lease Terms: 1 month deposit; $150 cleaning fee; credit and reference check. Owner pays for water/sewer. Tenant pays for gas/eletric(AC)/internet/cable.



Close to parks for the kiddos - Walter Reed, Fairlington, and Potomac Yards.



The new Pupatella is opening one block away!