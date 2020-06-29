All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

1704 S Edgewood St

1704 South Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available: 12/1/19

3BR, 3.5 Bath, 1-car garage with easy access to Pentagon, I-395, Crystal City, and D.C. Bike to D.C. from the Crescent Trail and enjoy your commute.

House features new furnace/AC, renovated bathrooms, new floors, and new doors.

Summary Lease Terms: 1 month deposit; $150 cleaning fee; credit and reference check. Owner pays for water/sewer. Tenant pays for gas/eletric(AC)/internet/cable.

Close to parks for the kiddos - Walter Reed, Fairlington, and Potomac Yards.

The new Pupatella is opening one block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 S Edgewood St have any available units?
1704 S Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 S Edgewood St have?
Some of 1704 S Edgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 S Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
1704 S Edgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 S Edgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 S Edgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 1704 S Edgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 1704 S Edgewood St offers parking.
Does 1704 S Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 S Edgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 S Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 1704 S Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 1704 S Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 1704 S Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 S Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 S Edgewood St has units with dishwashers.
