1500 S BARTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS CHARMING 2 BED, 1 BATH, TWO LEVEL CONDO IN DESIRABLE SOUTH ARLINGTON ** THIS CONDO FEATURES A GATED BACK PATIO THAT OVERLOOKS THE NATURAL RAVINE ** BRAND NEW IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER ** OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO DINING ROOM ** SUNNY KITCHEN FEATURES SLOW-CLOSE CABINETS WITH SS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ** WALK UPSTAIRS TO TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ** MINUTES FROM ARLINGTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER ** SHORT COMMUTE TO DC, PENTAGON CITY AND CRYSTAL CITY **